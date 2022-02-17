Gwilym Lee facts: Bohemian Rhapsody actor's age, height and career revealed

Picture: Getty

If you've seen Bohemian Rhapsody, you'll no doubt have noticed how much the actor playing Brian May has got him spot on.

The actor playing the Queen guitarist is Gwilym Lee, and you may have already seen him in a number of TV shows and films.

Here's your handy guide to the talented actor: