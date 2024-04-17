Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon stands up at restaurant to duet 'Hungry Like the Wolf' with stunned guitarist

This is the moment Simon Le Bon got up to sing one of his most famous hits to the delight of diners at a Spanish restaurant. Picture: Facebook/Reddit

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

The Duran Duran singer was eating at a restaurant in Spain when he surprised the singer on stage.

This is the moment Simon Le Bon got up to sing one of his most famous hits to the delight of diners at a Spanish restaurant.

The Duran Duran singer was eating lunch on the island of Formentera, 6 miles south of Ibiza, when he got up from his table to sing his famed 1982 song 'Hungry Life the Wolf'.

The extraordinary video, recorded in 2021, shows the singer at the front of the restaurant with the eatery's in-house singer, Jose Rulo, as the pair belted out the 1980s hit.

Filmed at the island's famous Juan y Andrea Restaurant, famed for its lobster and grilled fish dishes, the incredible moment has been uploaded into Facebook and Reddit where it's garnered millions of views. Picture: Facebook/Reddit

Filmed at the island's famous Juan y Andrea Restaurant, famed for its lobster and grilled fish dishes, the incredible moment has been uploaded to Facebook and Reddit where it's garnered millions of views.

Fans of the star took to the comments to delight in the impromptu performance, with one saying it was "the gig of a lifetime!"

Another wrote: "Gosh darnit, this is fantastic and wholesome. I love seeing accomplished people across all walks of life encourage the next wave with little acts like this."

A third commented on Le Bon's continued talent, saying: "I was just blown away by how amazing he still is and how the kid rocked it with him.

"If I were that kid, I’d tell people I was an unofficial member of Duran Duran."

Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon, on vacation in Ibiza, gets up at a restaurant and blows this kid's mind asking to sing on "... Posted by CHOIR CHOIR CHOIR on Friday, August 20, 2021

Fans of Simon Le Bon (pictured) took to the comments to delight in the impromptu performance, with one saying it was "the gig of a lifetime!". Picture: Getty

A top five hit in the UK, 'Hungry Like a Wolf' was written and recorded on a Saturday in the spring of 1982 for Duran Duran's upcoming album, Rio (the band pictured in 1981). Picture: Getty

A top five hit in the UK, 'Hungry Like a Wolf' was written and recorded on a Saturday in the spring of 1982 for Duran Duran's upcoming album, Rio.

Initially given a lukewarm reception, the song took off when MTV started playing the video on repeat and after the song hit No.3 in the US Billboard Charts, the band became an international sensation.

John Taylor has since stated that he (doesn't) "really know" what the lyrics to 'Hungry Like a Wolf' really mean.

He added, typical rockstar style, that the the song is probably about "meeting girls" and/or "wanting to have sex with someone".

Duran Duran, who are set to start their latest world tour in Las Vegas on May 3, played a one-off gig to raise money for the Cancer Awareness Trust, in a special tribute to guitarist Andy Taylor who is battling stage-4 prostate cancer.

Duran Duran, are set to start their latest world tour in Las Vegas on May 3 (pictured in 2021). Picture: Getty

Some of the names confirmed who joined Taylor on stage during the gig in the Cotswolds in October 2023 included Wham!'s Andrew Ridgeley and Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant.

Drummer Roger Taylor added at the time: "We would like to thank our fans and the organisers of this benefit who have given us the chance to help our longtime friend and colleague Andy Taylor.

"We have always described ourselves as a ‘band of brothers,’ and that has never been more true than in this very moment."