The moment Sting jumped on stage to join overwhelmed singer in rendition of 'Englishman in New York'

26 October 2020, 17:11

The incredible moment took place when amateur singer Isabel Suckling was performing at the 'Divino Tuscany' wine festival in Italy and the band started to play 'Englishman In New York'.
Sting was in the audience at a concert in Italy when the band and singer started performing his hit song, prompting the star to jump on stage and join in.

It's not everyday you get to sing on stage with Sting, but that's exactly what happened to one overwhelmed young starlet.

The incredible moment took place when amateur singer Isabel Suckling was performing at the 'Divino Tuscany' wine festival in Italy and the band started to play 'Englishman In New York'.

The amazing moment took place at Sting's famous Italian home, Il Palagio, a vineyard, estate and wedding venue in the Tuscan Hills.
The amazing moment from 2012 took place at Sting's famous Italian home, Il Palagio, a vineyard, estate and wedding venue in the Tuscan Hills.
Sting and wife Trudie Styler, whose vineyard grounds the festival was taking place in, are seen standing in the audience and encouraging the singer as she starts to perform the iconic song.
But it seems Sting can't resist joining in, and within moments The Police frontman jumps on stage to sing alongside the startled young performer.

The duo were accompanied on stage by legendary Cuban jazz pianist Ernán López-Nussa, Cuban drummer Enrique Pla García and bass player Gaston Joya Perellada.

The amazing moment from 2012 took place at Sting's famous Italian home, Il Palagio, a vineyard, estate and wedding venue in the Tuscan Hills.

Released in 1988, 'Englishman in New York' was the third single from Sting's second studio album ...Nothing Like The Sun.

The duo were accompanied on stage by legendary Cuban jazz pianist Ernán López-Nussa, Cuban drummer Enrique Pla García and bass player Gaston Joya Perellada.

Despite its popularity, the original version of the song only reached number 51 in the UK charts, but after being re-mixed in mid-1990, reached a respectable number 15.

The song was inspired by eccentric gay icon, englishman Quentin Crisp, written not long after he moved from London to Manhattan.

Sting had met Quentin in New York and the latter had reportedly joked "that he looked forward to receiving his naturalisation papers so that I can commit a crime and not be deported."

