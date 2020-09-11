Disturbed's new cover of Sting's 'If I Ever Lose My Faith in You' is stunning

Disturbed have covered a Sting classic. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Disturbed have unveiled a brand new cover version of a Sting classic, and it's hauntingly beautiful.

The US metal band are known for their covers of classic pop hits, and previously took on Simon & Garfunkel's 'Sound of Silence', 'Shout' by Tears for Fears and 'Land of Confusion' by Genesis to great acclaim.

Now, they've covered Sting's 'If I Ever Lose My Faith in You', originally on the Police star's Ten Summoner's Tale album.

Disturbed's version starts with a brooding piano backing, before their traditional heavy guitars kick in later on.

Its accompanying music video features silhouetted figures in sombre world, alongside close-ups of various people.

Watch the vide below:

“We have loved this song for a long time, and even though it was released in 1993, it seems strangely applicable to today’s world,” the band said.

“The song is about losing faith, and might initially sound pessimistic, but it’s about the importance and power of personal relationships, and how they can save you and provide solace in an increasingly confusing world.”