Simon Le Bon facts: Duran Duran singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

Picture: Getty

Simon Le Bon is the frontman to one of the most iconic bands of the 1980s.

Simon Le Bon was one of the biggest pinups of the 1980s, and he continues to front Duran Duran to this day.

Here are the big facts about the singer-songwriter every fan should know...

What is Simon Le Bon's real name?

What, did you think that was a stage name?

His full name is Simon John Charles Le Bon, and he was the first-born son of John and Ann-Marie Le Bon, of Huguenot (an ethnoreligious group of French Protestants) descent.

He has two younger brothers, David and Jonathan.

When did Simon Le Bon join Duran Duran?

Duran Duran was founded by childhood friends John Taylor and Nick Rhodes. After a period, the four-piece needed a charismatic singer with a powerful voice.

Le Bon's ex-girlfriend, Fiona Kemp (a barmaid at the Rum Runner nightclub where Duran Duran played), introduced him to the band in May 1980.

Read more: What was Princess Diana's favourite music and was Duran Duran really her favourite band?

Apparently, he turned up for the audition wearing pink leopard-print trousers, and carrying a notebook containing various poems he had written, several of which would later become Duran Duran songs.

Who is Simon Le Bon's wife?

Picture: Getty

Simon was initially engaged to his longtime girlfriend, model and actress Claire Stansfield. However, while still with Stansfield, he began seeing fashion model Yasmin Parvaneh after spotting her in a magazine, and phoning her modelling agency.

Simon and Yasmin married on December 27, 1985. They are still together nearly 35 years later.

How many children does Simon Le Bon have?

After Yasmin had two miscarriages, the couple had three daughters.

Amber Rose Tamara Le Bon (born 1989) is a model like her mother, and her sisters are named Saffron Sahara Le Bon (born 1991), and Tallulah Pine Le Bon (born 1994).

Simon became a grandfather in 2018, when his daughter Saffron gave birth to a baby boy named Taro Arturo.

How old is Simon Le Bon?

Simon Le Bon was born on October 27, 1958.

He celebrated his 62nd birthday in 2020.

How tall is Simon Le Bon?

Simon Le Bon is thought to be around 6ft 1.5in (187.3cm).

How many solo albums has Simon Le Bon released?

Surprisingly, Simon Le Bon has yet to release any full solo studio albums.

Read more: Duran Duran facts: Why are they called Duran Duran, was Princess Diana a fan and are they brothers?

He has made a few solo recordings though, including providing backing vocals on Bangles singer Susanna Hoffs' song 'Follow in my Footsteps', and the 2005 dance track 'Fire' with Ferry Corsten.

What happened with Simon Le Bon's yacht?

In 1985, his yacht, named Drum, lost its keel and capsized during the Fastnet race, near Falmouth, along the coast of Cornwall.

Before being rescued, Simon and other crew members were trapped under the boat, inside the hull, for 40 minutes.

They were all rescued by the Royal Navy. The rescue earned the Rescue Diver, POACMN L Slater, a George Medal. Simon and Drum went on to take part in the 1985-1986 Whitbread Round the World Race, coming in third overall in elapsed time.

The events surrounding Drum and its races were covered in the 1989 movie entitled Drum – The Journey Of A Lifetime.

What is Simon Le Bon's net worth?

Simon Le Bon is estimated to have a net worth of around $60 million (£45.6m).