What was Princess Diana's favourite music and was Duran Duran really her favourite band?

Princess Diana meeting with Duran Duran. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Princess Diana was known to be very passionate about her favourite music, and rubbed shoulders with many top artists during the 1980s and 1990s.

Princess Diana was famously friends with the likes of George Michael and Elton John, and is said to have enjoyed a night on the town with Freddie Mercury, but she was also very keen on keeping up with the latest music trends of the era.

With The Crown now introducing Diana as a character in season 4, played by Emma Corrin, there are several scenes showing her enjoying some tunes from the likes of Stevie Nicks and Diana Ross, but what were her favourite artists and songs?

Duran Duran

It became public knowledge that Diana was a particularly big fan of '80s icons Duran Duran.

Speaking at Diana's memorial concert in 2006, singer Simon Le Bon said: “We are honoured that she always referred to Duran Duran as her favourite band as she was certainly our favourite princess.”

Emma Corrin in The Crown season 4. Picture: Netflix

There's a scene in The Crown where Diana is dancing to music when she receives a call from Prince Charles. In the background, you can see a Duran Duran poster (see above).

Plus, 'Girls on Film' later appears on the Netflix show's soundtrack.

Lionel Richie - 'Hello'

Lionel Richie's 1984 ballad 'Hello' was said to be Diana's favourite ever song.

Diana meeting Lionel Richie. Picture: Getty

Speaking at a concert in 2015, Lionel told the audience: "Many years ago I had the pleasure of meeting Princess Diana and tonight we have Prince William here.

"I must tell you it is a pleasure to be with all of you but especially this gentleman, because his mother came to me ... and she said 'my favourite song is Hello'.

"So I thought tonight the dedication is to you, my friend."

George Michael, Elton John, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart and more

A case of cassette tapes that belonged to Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, containing albums by singers Diana Ross, Elton John and George Michael. Picture: Getty

In 2017, cassette tapes that once belonged to Diana went on display at Buckingham Palace.

The small case contained Diana's eclectic collection, and it included albums by George Michael, Luciano Pavarott, Rod Stewart, Diana Ross, Céline Dion and Lionel Richie.

