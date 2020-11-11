Celebrate the return of The Crown season 4 with a special show on Smooth with Myleene Klass



The Crown season 4 cast. Picture: Netflix

The Crown season 4 is launching on Netflix this Sunday, November 15th!

To celebrate the return of the fantastic period drama, Smooth are playing some of the greatest songs from the period in which the latest season is set, as the series moves into the vibrant 1980s.

Join Myleene Klass this Saturday (November 14) from 4pm for fantastic music that links to the stories and characters in the upcoming season, ahead of our binging session on Sunday.

Expect classics from ABBA, Diana Ross, David Bowie, Duran Duran and many more.

Season 4 of The Crown sees the first appearance of Emma Corin as Princess Diana, as she meets and marries Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor).

Gillian Anderson also joins the cast as Margaret Thatcher, alongside returning stars including Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

Meanwhile, we want to help you enjoy the show by giving you the chance to win an entertainment package!

Thanks to Netflix, we're giving away a fantastic Panasonic 50" HDTV, and a Panasonic Bluetooth All-in-One Soundbar. Head over here to enter our competition now.