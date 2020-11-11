Celebrate the return of The Crown season 4 with a special show on Smooth with Myleene Klass

11 November 2020, 12:21 | Updated: 11 November 2020, 12:38

The Crown season 4 cast
The Crown season 4 cast. Picture: Netflix

The Crown season 4 is launching on Netflix this Sunday, November 15th!

To celebrate the return of the fantastic period drama, Smooth are playing some of the greatest songs from the period in which the latest season is set, as the series moves into the vibrant 1980s.

Join Myleene Klass this Saturday (November 14) from 4pm for fantastic music that links to the stories and characters in the upcoming season, ahead of our binging session on Sunday.

Expect classics from ABBA, Diana Ross, David Bowie, Duran Duran and many more.

Season 4 of The Crown sees the first appearance of Emma Corin as Princess Diana, as she meets and marries Prince Charles (Josh O'Connor).

Gillian Anderson also joins the cast as Margaret Thatcher, alongside returning stars including Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as the Duke of Edinburgh and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

Meanwhile, we want to help you enjoy the show by giving you the chance to win an entertainment package!

Thanks to Netflix, we're giving away a fantastic Panasonic 50" HDTV, and a Panasonic Bluetooth All-in-One Soundbar. Head over here to enter our competition now.

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Peter Kay has brought his unique sense of nail-biting honesty to numerous TV campaigns in his two decade career, but few come close to his 'no nonsense' John Smith's adverts.

Peter Kay: This compilation of the best John Smith's adverts is the ‘no nonsense’ we need right now
Geoffrey Palmer

As Time Goes By actor Geoffrey Palmer has died, aged 93

Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice

Michael J Fox in 2019

Michael J Fox says he's quit acting due to memory struggle after 22-years with Parkinson's
David Jason and Jenni Falconer

Sir David Jason would love to bring back Del Boy and Only Fools and Horses if he could

More on Smooth

Listen to Freddie Mercury and David Bowie's 'Under Pressure' a cappella

Freddie Mercury and David Bowie's 'Under Pressure' a cappella will give you goosebumps

Freddie Mercury

Culture Club's Boy George and Jon Moss

Culture Club at war: Boy George and Jon Moss' secret relationship and longtime feud explained

Boy George

Lee Brice and Tyler Hubbard

Lee Brice and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard have COVID-19 and pull out of CMA Awards

Country

Neil Diamond is releasing an album of orchestral updates

Neil Diamond releases stunning new orchestral version of 'Sweet Caroline'

Neil Diamond

Are you clever enough to be a doctor?

QUIZ: Are you clever enough to be a doctor?

Quizzes

The beautiful moment took place during the Voice Kids blind auditions round, when Laura gave her own unique take on ‘I Will Always Love You’ by Whitney Houston

The Voice Kids: Girl, 13, stuns viewers with flawless performance of Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’

The Voice