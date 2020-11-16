The Crown season 4 soundtrack: What songs appear in the Netflix series?

16 November 2020, 11:23

The Crown season 4
The Crown season 4. Picture: Netflix

By Tom Eames

The Crown is back for season 4, and we just want to binge the whole thing again and again.

The Netflix series picks up in 1979 and takes us through the Royal Family's trials and tribulations during the 1980s, alongside Margaret Thatcher's reign as Prime Minister.

One aspect of the season is its fantastic soundtrack, helped particularly by Princess Diana (Emma Corrin)'s choice of music in certain scenes.

Meanwhile, check out Smooth's The Crown Special show, in which Myleene Klass celebrates the return of the Netflix drama with a playlist of songs that appear in the series, and sum up the era.

Here's a handy guide to all the songs that appear in the series and when:

Season 4 Episode 1 - Gold Stick:

10cc - I'm Not in Love (when Charles is calling Sarah Spencer)

Blondie - Call Me (when Diana is dancing and gets a call from Charles)

Season 4 Episode 3 - Fairytale:

Diana Ross - Upside Down (Diana in the car)

Stevie Nicks - Edge of Seventeen (Diana and her friends go clubbing / a cappella in the end credits)

Ultravox - Vienna (playing on Diana's alarm clock radio)

Duran Duran - Girls on Film (Diana skates around the Palace)

Elton John - Song for Guy (Diana practising ballet)

Season 4 Episode 5 - Fagan:

The Cure - Boys Don't Cry (Michael Fagan wakes up)

Season 4 Episode 6 - Terra Nullius:

Frankie Valli - Can't Take My Eyes Off You (Charles and Diana dance)

Season 4 Episode 7 - The Hereditary Principle:

David Bowie - Let's Dance (Margaret and Dazzle dance)

Season 4 Episode 8 - 48:1:

Linton Kwesi Johnson - Inglan is a Bitch (end credits)

Season 4 Episode 9 - Avalanche:

Billy Joel - Uptown Girl (Diana surprises Charles on stage)

Queen - Crazy Little Thing Called Love (Diana and her boys in the car)

Season 4 Episode 10 - War:

Ella Fitzgerald - Baby It's Cold Outside (the Family arrive for Christmas)

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Des O'Connor in 1997

TV legend Des O'Connor has died, aged 88

Fred Astaire and Rita Hayworth dancing synced to Jackie Wilson's 'Higher and Higher'

Fred Astaire and Rita Hayworth dancing synced to Jackie Wilson's 'Higher and Higher' is pure joy
The John Lewis Christmas advert 2020

John Lewis unveils its Christmas advert for 2020, asking to 'Give a Little Love'

Christmas

John Lewis ads

All the John Lewis Christmas adverts ranked from worst to best

Christmas

Sir Billy Connolly will have a special tribute show on ITV

Billy Connolly will say goodbye to his incredible stand-up career with one final TV special

More on Smooth

Princess Diana meeting with Duran Duran

What was Princess Diana's favourite music and was Duran Duran really her favourite band?

Music

It's not everyday you sing an iconic song so well that you get a standing ovation, but that's exactly what happened to one boy when he sang 'Someone Like You' by Adele.

Voice Kids: Boy, 11, sings mesmerising version of Adele’s ‘Someone Like You’ to a standing ovation

The Voice

Brian May's guitar solo took place during Queen's soundcheck before the band took the stage at Japan's Nagoya Dome stadium on 20 January, 2020.

Spine-tingling moment Brian May plays a staggering guitar solo to an empty stadium

Queen

Barry Gibb and Maurice Gibb's daughter singing her father's favourite Bee Gees song 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart', is a moment they'll treasure forever.

Barry Gibb inviting Maurice's daughter on stage for duet of 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' is so moving

Bee Gees

Michael Bolton has released a new Christmas song

Michael Bolton has released a new Christmas song, and it's utterly gorgeous as expected

Music

Wham's 'Last Christmas' has been covered by Mary J Blige

Mary J Blige releases a smooth R&B cover of Wham's 'Last Christmas' - listen now

Christmas