The Crown season 4 soundtrack: What songs appear in the Netflix series?

The Crown season 4. Picture: Netflix

By Tom Eames

The Crown is back for season 4, and we just want to binge the whole thing again and again.

The Netflix series picks up in 1979 and takes us through the Royal Family's trials and tribulations during the 1980s, alongside Margaret Thatcher's reign as Prime Minister.

One aspect of the season is its fantastic soundtrack, helped particularly by Princess Diana (Emma Corrin)'s choice of music in certain scenes.

Meanwhile, check out Smooth's The Crown Special show, in which Myleene Klass celebrates the return of the Netflix drama with a playlist of songs that appear in the series, and sum up the era.

Here's a handy guide to all the songs that appear in the series and when:

Season 4 Episode 1 - Gold Stick:

10cc - I'm Not in Love (when Charles is calling Sarah Spencer)

Blondie - Call Me (when Diana is dancing and gets a call from Charles)

Season 4 Episode 3 - Fairytale:

Diana Ross - Upside Down (Diana in the car)

Stevie Nicks - Edge of Seventeen (Diana and her friends go clubbing / a cappella in the end credits)

Ultravox - Vienna (playing on Diana's alarm clock radio)

Duran Duran - Girls on Film (Diana skates around the Palace)

Elton John - Song for Guy (Diana practising ballet)

Season 4 Episode 5 - Fagan:

The Cure - Boys Don't Cry (Michael Fagan wakes up)

Season 4 Episode 6 - Terra Nullius:

Frankie Valli - Can't Take My Eyes Off You (Charles and Diana dance)

Season 4 Episode 7 - The Hereditary Principle:

David Bowie - Let's Dance (Margaret and Dazzle dance)

Season 4 Episode 8 - 48:1:

Linton Kwesi Johnson - Inglan is a Bitch (end credits)

Season 4 Episode 9 - Avalanche:

Billy Joel - Uptown Girl (Diana surprises Charles on stage)

Queen - Crazy Little Thing Called Love (Diana and her boys in the car)

Season 4 Episode 10 - War:

Ella Fitzgerald - Baby It's Cold Outside (the Family arrive for Christmas)