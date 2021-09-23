Michael Bublé stunned by fan’s incredible impromptu performance of 'Fly Me To The Moon'

23 September 2021, 12:13 | Updated: 23 September 2021, 12:15

Michael Bublé invited a fan to sing at his concert
Michael Bublé invited a fan to sing at his concert. Picture: YouTube/Andrew Zarrillo

By Naomi Bartram

Michael Bublé was stunned after a fan took the microphone at one of his concerts back in 2019.

Michael Bublé has been entertaining crowds for years, but he was almost outshone during one performance in Nashville.

In a clip shared on YouTube, the crooner can be seen handing his microphone over to a fan in the crowd called Andrew Zarrillo.

When Bublé asked him: “Want me to help you?", Andrew replied: "No, I'm fine."

And it’s clear to see why he was so confident, as the fan then took to the mic with an incredible rendition of Sinatra's 1954 hit, ‘Fly me to the Moon.’

Blown away by Andrew’s voice, Michael jokingly ran away from the stage as the crowd cheered and clapped loudly.

Andrew shared the incredible moment online in 2019, with the caption: "Everyone thought it was scripted but it's a totally impromptu moment!"

The clip has now been watched more than 27 million times, as one person joked in the comments: “We've all heard of crashing weddings.. But Andrew has introduced us to crashing concerts.”

Michael Bublé invited a fan to sing at his concert
Michael Bublé invited a fan to sing at his concert. Picture: Alamy

Someone else said: “This was epic. Michael Buble handing you the mic and letting you sing Frank Sinatra! You killed it! Nice work!”

A third added: “This guy has such a voice of an angel the even Micheal Bublé was surprised.”

This comes after Bublé announced he is releasing a special Super Deluxe Limited Edition Box Set of his Christmas album.

The 2021 box set, which will be released November 19 internationally, will include a 7-track bonus CD with songs personally selected by Michael.

Michael Bublé is releasing a special edition of his Christmas album
Michael Bublé is releasing a special edition of his Christmas album. Picture: Alamy

It will also feature two newly recorded songs including 'The Christmas Sweater', and a new studio version of 'Let It Snow!', recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London with the BBC Big Band Orchestra.

The CD also includes:

  • 48-Page Hardbound Book including a personal new letter from the artist to his fans
  • Individually numbered 12 x 12 lithograph
  • An exclusive green vinyl version of the original album.
  • DVD: The Making of Christmas - a full behind-the-scenes and in the studio compilation of special moments filmed during the recording of the album with frequent Bublé commentary
  • Exclusive unique Christmas ornament, plus 6 sheets of wrapping paper and 6 Christmas cards

