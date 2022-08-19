Michael Buble and wife Luisana welcome baby daughter with cute name

19 August 2022, 21:49

Michael Buble and wife Luisana are parents for a fourth time
Michael Buble and wife Luisana are parents for a fourth time. Picture: Getty/Michael Buble/Luisana Lopilato

By Tom Eames

Michael Buble has confirmed that he has become a father for the fourth time.

The Canadian singer announced on Instagram that his wife Luisana Lopilato had given birth to their fourth child, a daughter.

The couple both posted on social media a photo of their baby daughter's tiny feet, with both parents holding on.

They wrote: "From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé.

"You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad."

Back in February, Michael revealed that he was to be a father for the fourth time, after Luisana unveiled her baby bump in his latest music video.

Michael and Luisana got engaged back in 2009 and married two years later. They already share three children Noah, Elias and Vida.

Their oldest son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016, which lead the singer to cancel his tour and all music plans during chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments. Noah has since fully recovered.

This comes after the singer previously opened up about wanting another baby to Kate Garraway in Smooth's Global Player exclusive special A Christmas Celebration, which can be heard in full here.

Michael and Luisana earlier this year
Michael and Luisana earlier this year. Picture: Getty

He said at the time: "As a matter of fact, the other day, my wife actually said to me, 'Maybe we’ll have one more?' And I said, 'Well, babe, I don’t know.'

"She started to giggle. I said, 'Why are you laughing?' She said, 'Because I think it’s so cute that you think you have an option.'

"I have no idea. I’m just the piece that makes it work. I’m happy to do the homework, too. I’m still happy to do the work with whatever my wife wants. Of course, I look at my three beautiful kids, and how could I not want to have another little one? Oh my God."

More from Michael Bublé news

See more More from Michael Bublé news

Michael Buble

Michael Bublé's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé facts: Singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Michael Bublé may be famous for his feel good Christmas songs, but what many people don't know is that he does a mean impression of Michael Jackson. Pictured in Oslo in 2012.

When Michael Bublé did an impression of Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’ and it was actually really great
Michael Bublé sung alongside his teenage fan

The moment Michael Bublé pulls 15-year-old fan on stage for incredible live duet

Michael Buble had to stop his show in Exeter

Michael Buble stops UK show to help seriously injured fan after crowd start screaming

Freddie Mercury, George Michael and Stevie Wonder

The 20 best male singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

Features

The Story Behind the Songs

Best Song Lists

Music Quizzes

Music News

Smooth Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

All the actors who have played James Bond

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's heartwarming 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed

The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Giants of Soul

Win a pair of tickets to see the Giants of Soul in concert!

Win

George Michael, who was already incredibly well-known for his huge donations to charity, agreed to guest star alongside 'Smithy' for a tongue-in-cheek scene in which the Wham! star would send himself up for charity.

When George Michael sang 'I'm Your Man' with James Corden and invented Carpool Karaoke

George Michael

David Bowie left a legacy in music, but also with his two children.

How many children does David Bowie have, and who are they?

David Bowie

Rick Astley, 56, has given the famous music video a facelift 35-years after it was first released in 1987.

Rick Astley has recreated his 1987 'Never Gonna Give You Up' music video and it's perfect

Music

A video of Queen filmed 36-years-ago documents the band's rehearsals in the days leading up to Live Aid in 1985..

Queen rehearse for famous Live Aid set in sensational behind-the-scenes video

Queen