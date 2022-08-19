Michael Buble and wife Luisana welcome baby daughter with cute name

Michael Buble and wife Luisana are parents for a fourth time. Picture: Getty/Michael Buble/Luisana Lopilato

By Tom Eames

Michael Buble has confirmed that he has become a father for the fourth time.

The Canadian singer announced on Instagram that his wife Luisana Lopilato had given birth to their fourth child, a daughter.

The couple both posted on social media a photo of their baby daughter's tiny feet, with both parents holding on.

They wrote: "From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé.

"You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad."

Back in February, Michael revealed that he was to be a father for the fourth time, after Luisana unveiled her baby bump in his latest music video.

Michael and Luisana got engaged back in 2009 and married two years later. They already share three children Noah, Elias and Vida.

Their oldest son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016, which lead the singer to cancel his tour and all music plans during chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments. Noah has since fully recovered.

This comes after the singer previously opened up about wanting another baby to Kate Garraway in Smooth's Global Player exclusive special A Christmas Celebration, which can be heard in full here.

Michael and Luisana earlier this year. Picture: Getty

He said at the time: "As a matter of fact, the other day, my wife actually said to me, 'Maybe we’ll have one more?' And I said, 'Well, babe, I don’t know.'

"She started to giggle. I said, 'Why are you laughing?' She said, 'Because I think it’s so cute that you think you have an option.'

"I have no idea. I’m just the piece that makes it work. I’m happy to do the homework, too. I’m still happy to do the work with whatever my wife wants. Of course, I look at my three beautiful kids, and how could I not want to have another little one? Oh my God."