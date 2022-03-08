Michael Bublé and wife Luisana recreate classic romcoms in fantastic new music video

8 March 2022, 11:14

Michael Buble's romcom homage video
Michael Buble's romcom homage video. Picture: Reprise/Michael Buble

By Tom Eames

Michael Bublé is the king of romantic music, and he's turned it up a notch for his new music video.

Alongside his wife Luisana Lopilato, Michael Bublé has recreated iconic scenes from various classic romantic movies for his new video for 'I'll Never Not Love You'.

Michael and Luisana have recreated scenes from films including Love Actually and Casablanca, and they even returned to the scene of his 'Haven't Met You Met' video, where the couple had previously appeared together back in 2009.

However, this time their three kids Noah, Elias and Vida make a cute appearance at the end of the video, while Luisana also appears with a visible baby bump.

There has been a lot of dedication to detail in this video, with clothing, haircuts and background shots looking pretty darn faithful to the original scenes.

But which films do Michael and Luisana recreate? Here's a full list:

  1. Casablanca

    Michael Buble in Casablanca
    Michael Buble in Casablanca. Picture: Reprise/Michael Buble/Warner Bros

  2. Jerry Maguire

    Michael Buble as Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire
    Michael Buble as Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire. Picture: Reprise/Michael Buble/Sony

  3. Sixteen Candles

    Michael Buble in Sixteen Candles
    Michael Buble in Sixteen Candles. Picture: Reprise/Michael Buble/Universal

  4. Love Actually

    Michael Buble in Love Actually
    Michael Buble in Love Actually. Picture: Reprise/Michael Buble/Universal

  5. The Notebook

    Michael Buble in The Notebook
    Michael Buble in The Notebook. Picture: Reprise/Michael Buble/New Line Cinema

  6. Titanic

    Michael Buble in Titanic
    Michael Buble in Titanic. Picture: Reprise/Michael Buble/Paramount

  7. Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

    Michael Buble in Eternal Sunshine
    Michael Buble in Eternal Sunshine. Picture: Reprise/Michael Buble/Focus

  8. The Princess Bride

    Michael Buble in The Princess Bride
    Michael Buble in The Princess Bride. Picture: Reprise/Michael Buble/20th Century Fox

  9. Taylor Swift - All Too Well (The Short Film)

    Michael Buble in All Too Well
    Michael Buble in All Too Well. Picture: Reprise/Michael Buble/Republic/Universal/Polygram

Michael Bublé will release his 11th studio album Higher on March 25, including 'I'll Never Not Love You'.

It is Michael's first studio album in three years, and it will also feature a duet with country legend Willie Nelson on his classic song 'Crazy', and a new version of Paul McCartney's stunning ballad 'My Valentine'.

There will also be a cover of Bob Dylan's 'Make You Feel My Love', made famous by Adele, plus his own take on Sam Cooke’s 'Bring It On Home To Me', 'You’re The First, The Last, My Everything' by Barry White, and the iconic song 'Smile'.

Michael Buble

Michael Bublé's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Michael Bublé

Michael Bublé facts: Singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed
Michael Bublé and his wife are expecting their fourth child

Michael Bublé's wife Luisana showcases baby bump for first time in new music video I'll Never Not Love You
Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana are expecting their fourth baby

Michael Buble's wife Luisana pregnant with fourth child as she reveals bump in new music video
Michael Buble - Higher

Michael Bublé announces new album 'Higher' featuring Barry White and Paul McCartney covers
Michael Bublé speaks about his family to Smooth Radio

Michael Bublé gives lovely update on son Noah and doesn't rule out having more kids

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

All 6 James Bond film actors, ranked in order of greatness

Michael Jackson practising thee Moonwalk

Rare footage of Michael Jackson practicing iconic 'Billie Jean' routine in 1983 is incredible
A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship

A timeline of Barry Gibb and Linda Gray's beautiful 50-year relationship
Whitney and Kevin had a beautiful friendship

Kevin Costner's beautiful relationship with "one true love" Whitney Houston revealed
The last confirmed image of Freddie Mercury has been revealed

Freddie Mercury's last ever photo revealed: Beautiful private image of the Queen star at home
ABBA

How ABBA's two marriages and divorces split the group apart for nearly 40 years

Kelly Clarkson and Dolly Parton

Watch Kelly Clarkson's incredible cover of Dolly Parton's 'I Will Always Love You'

Dolly Parton

Shania Twain's iconic music video

The Story of... 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman' by Shania Twain

The Story of...

The 30 greatest female singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

The 30 greatest female singers of all time, ranked in order of pure vocal ability

Features

Whitney Houston and Celine Dion's duet of 'Greatest Love Of All' recorded 25 years apart is spectacular

Whitney Houston and Celine Dion's duet of ‘Greatest Love Of All’ recorded 25 years apart is spectacular

Whitney Houston

Gloria Gaynor - I Will Survive

The Story of... 'I Will Survive' by Gloria Gaynor

The Story of...