Michael Bublé and wife Luisana recreate classic romcoms in fantastic new music video
8 March 2022, 11:14
Michael Bublé is the king of romantic music, and he's turned it up a notch for his new music video.
Alongside his wife Luisana Lopilato, Michael Bublé has recreated iconic scenes from various classic romantic movies for his new video for 'I'll Never Not Love You'.
Michael and Luisana have recreated scenes from films including Love Actually and Casablanca, and they even returned to the scene of his 'Haven't Met You Met' video, where the couple had previously appeared together back in 2009.
However, this time their three kids Noah, Elias and Vida make a cute appearance at the end of the video, while Luisana also appears with a visible baby bump.
There has been a lot of dedication to detail in this video, with clothing, haircuts and background shots looking pretty darn faithful to the original scenes.
But which films do Michael and Luisana recreate? Here's a full list:
-
Casablanca
-
Jerry Maguire
-
Sixteen Candles
-
Love Actually
-
The Notebook
-
Titanic
-
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
-
The Princess Bride
-
Taylor Swift - All Too Well (The Short Film)
Michael Bublé will release his 11th studio album Higher on March 25, including 'I'll Never Not Love You'.
It is Michael's first studio album in three years, and it will also feature a duet with country legend Willie Nelson on his classic song 'Crazy', and a new version of Paul McCartney's stunning ballad 'My Valentine'.
There will also be a cover of Bob Dylan's 'Make You Feel My Love', made famous by Adele, plus his own take on Sam Cooke’s 'Bring It On Home To Me', 'You’re The First, The Last, My Everything' by Barry White, and the iconic song 'Smile'.