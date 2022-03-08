Michael Bublé and wife Luisana recreate classic romcoms in fantastic new music video

Michael Buble's romcom homage video. Picture: Reprise/Michael Buble

By Tom Eames

Michael Bublé is the king of romantic music, and he's turned it up a notch for his new music video.

Alongside his wife Luisana Lopilato, Michael Bublé has recreated iconic scenes from various classic romantic movies for his new video for 'I'll Never Not Love You'.

Michael and Luisana have recreated scenes from films including Love Actually and Casablanca, and they even returned to the scene of his 'Haven't Met You Met' video, where the couple had previously appeared together back in 2009.

However, this time their three kids Noah, Elias and Vida make a cute appearance at the end of the video, while Luisana also appears with a visible baby bump.

There has been a lot of dedication to detail in this video, with clothing, haircuts and background shots looking pretty darn faithful to the original scenes.

But which films do Michael and Luisana recreate? Here's a full list:

Casablanca Michael Buble in Casablanca. Picture: Reprise/Michael Buble/Warner Bros Jerry Maguire Michael Buble as Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire. Picture: Reprise/Michael Buble/Sony Sixteen Candles Michael Buble in Sixteen Candles. Picture: Reprise/Michael Buble/Universal Love Actually Michael Buble in Love Actually. Picture: Reprise/Michael Buble/Universal The Notebook Michael Buble in The Notebook. Picture: Reprise/Michael Buble/New Line Cinema Titanic Michael Buble in Titanic. Picture: Reprise/Michael Buble/Paramount Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Michael Buble in Eternal Sunshine. Picture: Reprise/Michael Buble/Focus The Princess Bride Michael Buble in The Princess Bride. Picture: Reprise/Michael Buble/20th Century Fox Taylor Swift - All Too Well (The Short Film) Michael Buble in All Too Well. Picture: Reprise/Michael Buble/Republic/Universal/Polygram

Michael Bublé will release his 11th studio album Higher on March 25, including 'I'll Never Not Love You'.

It is Michael's first studio album in three years, and it will also feature a duet with country legend Willie Nelson on his classic song 'Crazy', and a new version of Paul McCartney's stunning ballad 'My Valentine'.

There will also be a cover of Bob Dylan's 'Make You Feel My Love', made famous by Adele, plus his own take on Sam Cooke’s 'Bring It On Home To Me', 'You’re The First, The Last, My Everything' by Barry White, and the iconic song 'Smile'.