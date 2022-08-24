Michael Buble's wife Luisana shares intimate hospital video from birth of fourth child

24 August 2022, 12:10

Michael Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, 35, posted a moving video montage of the couple in the hospital on her Instagram.
Michael Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, 35, posted a moving video montage of the couple in the hospital on her Instagram. Picture: Luisana Lopilato/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

Luisana Lopilato has shared a moving video of the birth of her fourth child with husband Michael Bublé.

The famous pair welcomed the arrival of the latest member of their family on August 19 – a baby girl named Cielo Yoli Rose.

The footage is set to the music of Bublé song 'I'll Never Not Love You' and sees the couple during the birth of their daughter and their first moments with baby Cielo before they prepare to take her home.

The footage is set to the music of Bublé song 'I'll Never Not Love You' and sees the couple during the birth of their daughter and their first moments with baby Cielo before they prepare to take her home. Picture: Luisana Lopilato/Instagram

In one clip Luisana can be seen breastfeeding her newborn baby, and in another Michael Bublé, 45, is ever the doting dad as he holds his wife as she gives birth.

She captioned the adorable video: "The story of an unforgettable day... Touching heaven with our hands! We love you so much Cielo".

The pair announced the birth of their fourth baby – their second girl – on Instagram on Friday.

"From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!!"

"Thank God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad ❤️"

Michael and Luisana got engaged back in 2009 and married two years later. They now share three children Noah, Elias and Vida.

Their oldest son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016, which lead the singer to cancel his tour and all music plans during chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatments. Noah has since fully recovered.

The birth of Cielo comes after singer previously opened up about wanting another baby to Kate Garraway in Smooth's Global Player exclusive special A Christmas Celebration, which can be heard in full here.

At the time Michael Buble said: "As a matter of fact, the other day, my wife actually said to me, 'Maybe we’ll have one more?' And I said, 'Well, babe, I don’t know.'

Michael and Luisana got engaged back in 2009 and married two years later. They now share three children Noah, Elias and Vida. (Pictured in 2013)
Michael and Luisana got engaged back in 2009 and married two years later. They now share three children Noah, Elias and Vida. (Pictured in 2013). Picture: Getty

"She started to giggle. I said, 'Why are you laughing?' She said, 'Because I think it’s so cute that you think you have an option.'

"I have no idea. I’m just the piece that makes it work. I’m happy to do the homework, too. I’m still happy to do the work with whatever my wife wants. Of course, I look at my three beautiful kids, and how could I not want to have another little one? Oh my God."

