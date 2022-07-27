Michael Buble stops UK show to help seriously injured fan after crowd start screaming

Michael Buble had to stop his show in Exeter. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Michael Buble has been praised for pausing his latest UK gig to rescue a fan after noticing the crowd were shouting for his help.

The Canadian singer has been touring the UK as part of his An Evening With Michael Buble tour.

It had been long-awaited by Michael Buble fans, as his tour was postponed from last year due to Covid restrictions.

On Monday night (July 25), Michael was performing the final night of the UK leg at Exeter’s Powderham Castle, when an incident meant stopping his show.

Michael was forced to quickly stop the show when a large portion of the crowd began shouting for him to notice something was wrong.

After asking the crowd what was going on, he quickly realised that one audience member required medical attention, according to the Mirror.

Fan Carla Snell said: "There were people in the back of the crowd and Michael said: 'What’s going on why is all these people shouting?'. And then he asked for the paramedics to go and he talked to the crowd about not being scared.

"People in the audience were shouting and trying to get his attention as paramedics were required."

Carla added that Michael soon tried to lighten the mood by making a "joke of it".

This incident followed another dramatic moment on his UK tour, after many fans complained of traffic build-up issues outside his concert at Hertfordshire’s Hatfield House.

Michael is currently awaiting the birth of his fourth child, after he and his wife Luisana Lopilato announced her pregnancy back in February.