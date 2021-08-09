Brian May reveals that a movie sequel to Bohemian Rhapsody is currently in the works

9 August 2021, 10:21

Rami Malek won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody
Rami Malek won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody. Picture: 20th Century Fox/Getty

By Thomas Curtis-Horsfall

Queen's legendary guitarist has revealed that plans for a follow-up to 2018's Oscar-winning biopic Bohemian Rhapsody have started.

It looks like Rami Malek will don fake teeth and a moustache once more, as the sequel to Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody is being planned.

Queen's guitarist Brian May revealed in a recent Instagram Q&A where he spoke to fans directly, that he hoped to put together a "great script".

When asked if there was ever any intention to continue Freddie Mercury's story on-screen, May said: "We are looking at it. Yeah, we have been looking at ideas."

"It’s going to be hard to follow that one as none of us could have predicted how massive that was going to be. We put a lot of heart and soul into making it and no one could have predicted as it was bigger than Gone With The Wind.”

Brian May of Queen performs at ANZ Stadium on February 15, 2020 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage). Picture: Getty

May, who was also one of the 2018 film's producers later added: "But, yes, we are thinking maybe it could happen but it would have to be a great script. It’s going to take a while to figure that out."

Bohemian Rhapsody was a major critical and commercial success upon its release, seeing leading actor Rami Malek winning the Academy Award and BAFTA for Best Actor that following year.

The beloved biopic went on to win four Academy Awards in total, and made over £650 million at the box office.

Malek, the villain in the upcoming and overdue Bond film No Time To Die, is in demand for another mooted biopic.

Rami Malek, winner of Best Actor for "Bohemian Rhapsody," poses in the press room during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images). Picture: Getty
Freddie Mercury of Queen, 1982 Tour at the Various Locations in Oakland, California (Photo by Steve Jennings/WireImage). Picture: Getty

A film about the Bee Gees has been in development since last year, with Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King working on the biopic with Robin's son RJ.

"I have had some talks already with possibly Rami Malek to play my dad." RJ said last year.

"When I saw him play Freddie, he reminded me of my father during the Bee Gees’ Massachusetts period [1967]. I have injected Rami’s name into conversations."

“Nothing is written in stone but I think that would be great. Bradley Cooper is a candidate to play uncle Barry. He has been approached and we’ll see.”

