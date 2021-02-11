Freddie Mercury facts: Queen singer's age, teeth, real name, relationships and more explained

Freddie Mercury was undoubtedly one of - if not the - greatest frontman of all time.

Freddie Mercury helped make Queen one of the biggest ever rock bands, and he is regarded as one of the greatest singers in the history of rock music.

He was particularly known for his flamboyant stage style, and his impressive four-octave vocal range. Freddie also broke down barriers and shook up the normal conventions of a rock frontman, thanks his theatrical image and artistic direction of the band.

After writing music for years, he formed Queen in 1970 with guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor. Freddie wrote many classic hits for Queen, including 'Killer Queen', 'Bohemian Rhapsody', 'Somebody to Love', 'We Are the Champions', 'Don't Stop Me Now', and 'Crazy Little Thing Called Love'.

After being diagnosed with Aids, Freddie continued to record with Queen, and after his death in 1991, a tribute concert was held at Wembley Stadium. His life and career with Queen was dramatised in the 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody starring Rami Malek.

Freddie was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2003, and the UK Music Hall of Fame in 2004.