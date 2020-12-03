Queen and Freddie Mercury wanted to be part of Band Aid's 'Do They Know it's Christmas' but missed out

Picture: BBC/YouTube

By Tom Eames

Band Aid had so many iconic artists of the era, but it was also missing a few notable artists.

Queen were arguably the biggest group of the time to not feature on 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' in 1984, which went on to become the UK's best-selling single of all time for over a decade.

A year later, the group took part in Bob Geldof's spinoff project Live Aid, and stole the show with their epic 20-minute set full of hits.

In an unearthed interview held soon before Live Aid, Queen spoke of taking part in the show, and how they were disappointed to not feature in Band Aid.

When asked if they signed up for Band Aid for the cause or the spectacle, the band said it was a "bit of both".

"I think it's a very good cause, and initially we would have liked to have taken part in the Band Aid single, but I think we were at separate parts of the globe," said Freddie Mercury.

"And so the second bash at it was this thing, and also the fact that the biggest and best known groups are taking part, then why not us?"

He added: "It makes me personally proud to be part of it, actually."

Queen's iconic set was recreated for the Bohemian Rhapsody movie, with Rami Malek taking on the role of Freddie.