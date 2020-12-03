Queen and Freddie Mercury wanted to be part of Band Aid's 'Do They Know it's Christmas' but missed out

3 December 2020, 12:29 | Updated: 3 December 2020, 17:24

Freddie / Band Aid
Picture: BBC/YouTube

By Tom Eames

Band Aid had so many iconic artists of the era, but it was also missing a few notable artists.

Queen were arguably the biggest group of the time to not feature on 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' in 1984, which went on to become the UK's best-selling single of all time for over a decade.

A year later, the group took part in Bob Geldof's spinoff project Live Aid, and stole the show with their epic 20-minute set full of hits.

Remembering Freddie Mercury's final public appearance at the 1990 Brit Awards

In an unearthed interview held soon before Live Aid, Queen spoke of taking part in the show, and how they were disappointed to not feature in Band Aid.

When asked if they signed up for Band Aid for the cause or the spectacle, the band said it was a "bit of both".

"I think it's a very good cause, and initially we would have liked to have taken part in the Band Aid single, but I think we were at separate parts of the globe," said Freddie Mercury.

"And so the second bash at it was this thing, and also the fact that the biggest and best known groups are taking part, then why not us?"

QUIZ: Can you remember who sang 'Do They Know It's Christmas' in Band Aid II 30 years later?

He added: "It makes me personally proud to be part of it, actually."

Queen's iconic set was recreated for the Bohemian Rhapsody movie, with Rami Malek taking on the role of Freddie.

More from Queen

See more More from Queen

Queen

The top 20 Queen songs of all time

Features

In a video that has now been watched over 24 million times, Angelina Jordan stuns the audience as she sings the moving song and prompting judge Howard Mandel to say: "I think this moment is going to change your life forever..."

Best TV audition of all time? Girl, 13, sings staggering original soul version of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Peter Freestone speaks about the twelve years he spent as Freddie Mercury's close friend and assistant from 1980 to the star's death in November 1991.

Freddie Mercury's death: Longtime assistant shares beautiful untold stories of the star's final days

Music

Adam Lambert, who would go on to perform sold-out stadiums across the world as the lead singer of one of history's most famous and successful bands, waited nervously in front of the judges as they held his fate in their hands.

When unknown Adam Lambert sang 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at TV audition and nearly didn't get through
The incredible moment occurred in Hyde Park on July 1, 2017 when Green Day were in London on their Revolution Radio tour.

Huge 65,000 crowd singing entire 6 minutes of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in unison is spectacular
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

George Michael

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Barry Gibb and Maurice Gibb's daughter singing her father's favourite Bee Gees song 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart', is a moment they'll treasure forever.

Barry Gibb inviting Maurice's daughter on stage for duet of 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' is so moving
Christmas songs

The 30 best Christmas songs of all time, ranked

It's not everyday you get a line-up of an era's legends all on one stage, but that's exactly what happened one cold January day in 1979. Pictured (L to R) Barry Gibb, Olivia Newton-John, Andy Gibb, Rod Stewart

The day ABBA, Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Rod Stewart and Andy Gibb sang a staggering medley
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Santa Claus

Santa Claus is Coming to Town song: Who wrote the Christmas classic and what are the lyrics?

Christmas

Santa

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas: Who wrote the festive song and what are the lyrics?

Christmas

Tiny Emma Cerchi, 9, stunned the judges with a beautiful rendition of Celine Dion's famous song on the fifth season of The Voice Kids France.

The Voice Kids: Blind girl, 9, astounds judges with spectacular version of Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’

The Voice

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham!

The Story of... 'Last Christmas' by Wham! - as told by Andrew Ridgeley

The Story of...

Shakin Stevens

The Story of... 'Merry Christmas Everyone' by Shakin' Stevens

The Story of...