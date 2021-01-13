Jon Bon Jovi and wife Dorothea's 40-year romance, and their secret to long-lasting love

Who is Jon Bon Jovi's wife and when did they first meet?

Jon and Dorothea. Picture: Getty

Dorthea Hurley was born in New Jersey to her parents Donald and Dorothy.

She got her name after her parents mixed her mother’s name with a close family friend who had died of cancer before Dorothea's birth.

She went Sayreville War Memorial High School, in Parlin, New Jersey. She met Jon Bon Jovi while they were both in school. They apparently first met when Jon tried to cheat on his test by looking at her work!

However, at the time she was dating Jon's best friend, Bobby. The two were just friends for a couple of years.

The pair didn’t start a relationship until they were in their 20s.

Dorothea was a junior karate champion in her youth, and later became a karate instructor. She has also co-run the JBJ Soul Kitchen Restaurant chain, which encourages customers to pre-purchase meals for the homeless.