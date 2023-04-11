Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, 19, is engaged to Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake

11 April 2023, 12:33 | Updated: 11 April 2023, 14:10

Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake
Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to Jon Bon Jovi's son Jake. Picture: Getty/Millie Bobby Brown

By Tom Eames

Millie Bobby Brown has announced her engagement to her boyfriend Jake.

The 19-year-old Stranger Things actress announced the news in an Instagram post today (April 11) with a black-and-white photo of her being held by her 20-year-old partner.

Jake Bongiovi is a model, and the son of rock legend Jon Bon Jovi.

“I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all," Millie wrote in her social post.

Millie also showed off her diamond engagement ring in the photo, while Jake said on his feed alongside two photos of him with Millie: “Forever”.

Millie previously started rumours that she was engaged to Jake in August when she shared a photo of herself online in a convertible car, heading out on a road trip, while flashing a diamond ring on her finger.

She was also spotted wearing a gold diamond ring on her wedding finger later in the same month.

The Enola Holmes star previously opened up about their romance, explaining to Wired about how they met online: “We met on Instagram. And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?”

Jon Bon Jovi with his family ((L-R) Jesse Bongiovi, Jacob Bongiovi, Dorothea Bon Jovi, Stephanie Bongiovi, and Jon Bon Jovi)
Jon Bon Jovi with his family ((L-R) Jesse Bongiovi, Jacob Bongiovi, Dorothea Bon Jovi, Stephanie Bongiovi, and Jon Bon Jovi). Picture: Getty

The pair are thought to have been together since the summer of 2021, before Millie confirmed their romance with a photo of him kissing her cheek and saying they were “Instagram official”.

Jon Bon Jovi and his longtime wife Dorothea have four children: daughter Stephanie Rose (born 1993), and three sons, Jesse James Louis (born 1995), Jacob 'Jake' Hurley (born 2002) and Romeo Jon (born 2004).

