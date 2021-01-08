Brian May singing duet with Pavarotti on 'Too Much Love Will Kill You' is spectacular

8 January 2021, 14:24

Freddie Mercury may have been the frontman of Queen, but it's Brian May's singing voice in a clip from 2003 that blows us away.
Freddie Mercury may have been the frontman of Queen, but it's Brian May's singing voice in a clip from 2003 that blows us away. Picture: Rai Uno

Brian May and Roger Taylor joined Luciano Pavarotti for an incredible duet of the Queen star's 'Too Much Love Will Kill You' at the operatic star's benefit concert in 2003.

Freddie Mercury may have been the frontman of Queen, but it's Brian May's singing voice in a clip from 2003 that blows us away.

The Queen guitarist was in Modena, Italy when he got on stage and performed a sensational duet with Luciano Pavarotti singing 'Too Much Love Will Kill You', a song written by Brian in 1988.

See more: Brian May facts: Queen guitarist's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

Brian and Roger Taylor were in Italy alongside other great musicians including Eric Clapton, Lionel Richie, Bono and Andrea Bocelli for Pavarotti's famed "Pavarotti and Friends" annual benefit concert.

Brian and Roger Taylor were in Italy for Pavarotti&squot;s famed "Pavarotti and Friends" annual benefit concert in 2003.
Brian and Roger Taylor were in Italy for Pavarotti's famed "Pavarotti and Friends" annual benefit concert in 2003. Picture: Rai Uno
The Queen guitarist was in Modena, Italy when he got on stage and performed a sensational duet with Luciano Pavarotti singing 'Too Much Love Will Kill You', a song written by Brian in 1988.
The Queen guitarist was in Modena, Italy when he got on stage and performed a sensational duet with Luciano Pavarotti singing 'Too Much Love Will Kill You', a song written by Brian in 1988. Picture: Rai Uno
Earlier in the evening, in front of an audience of 25,000 people and televised across Italy, Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor had opened the show with a rousing performance of 'We Will Rock You'
Earlier in the evening, in front of an audience of 25,000 people and televised across Italy, Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor had opened the show with a rousing performance of 'We Will Rock You'. Picture: Rai Uno

See more: When Queen, George Michael, Seal and Liza Minelli sang a heartfelt tribute to Freddie Mercury

Earlier in the evening, in front of an audience of 25,000 people and televised across Italy, Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor had opened the show with a rousing performance of 'We Will Rock You' followed by 'We Are The Champions'.

However it was Brian May's duet with Pavarotti at the end of the show that prompted one Italian newspaper to describe as "one of the most intense moments of the concert".

See more: QUIZ: How well do you know Queen's song lyrics?

'Too Much Love Will Kill You', written by Brian May, was originally recorded with Freddie Mercury on vocals in 1989 and was released posthumously on the album Made In Heaven in 1995.

It Brian May&squot;s duet with Pavarotti at the end of the show that prompted one Italian newspaper to describe as "one of the most intense moments of the concert".
It Brian May's duet with Pavarotti at the end of the show that prompted one Italian newspaper to describe as "one of the most intense moments of the concert". Picture: Rai Uno

However, the first time Brian May ever performed the song publicly left confusion about its origins for years to come.

See more: Queen’s Brian May giving a tutorial on how to play ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is so soothing

Fans were to hear the song for the first time at the infamous Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert at Wembley in 1992, where Brian played the stripped back song with just his keyboard for company.

Due to the heartfelt nature of the lyrics, it was immediately assumed the song had been written and dedicated to Freddie himself, but it was in fact written by Brian year before about the breakdown of his marriage and attraction to his future wife, Anita Dobson.

See more: Spine-tingling moment Brian May plays a staggering guitar solo to an empty stadium

Pavarotti sings during a sound check session with Queen Guitarist Brian May to prepare for the Pavarotti and Friends 2003 concert May 25, 2003 in Modena, Italy.
Pavarotti sings during a sound check session with Queen Guitarist Brian May to prepare for the Pavarotti and Friends 2003 concert May 25, 2003 in Modena, Italy. Picture: Getty

After performing the track at the April 20, 1992 tribute concert, Brian went on to include it in his solo album Back To The Light later that year and 'Too Much Love Will Kill You' was released as a single.

Reaching number five in the UK charts, number two in Belgium and number one in both the Netherlands and Poland, the song was also awarded the 'Best Song Musically and Lyrically' at the 1996 Ivor Novello Awards.

See more: Freddie Mercury and Brian May's private hotel jam session from 1986 is magnificent

Brian was moved by the song's success and later said if there was ever a song he wanted to win an award for "it was this one".

More from Queen

See more More from Queen

Queen

The top 20 Queen songs of all time

Features

Brian May joins Westlife and Michael Bolton in releasing a fragrance for women

Brian May has released a perfume: Plus 5 unlikely celebrities you never knew had their own fragrances

Features

Adam Lambert recorded a version of 'Please Come Home For Christmas' and uploaded it to his Instagram page, dedicating the song to "all of us in long distance relationships this year."

Adam Lambert's self-recorded video of 'Please Come Home For Christmas' is exceptional
Brian May

Brian May facts: Queen guitartist's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed
It's not everyday you see the lead singer from one of the world's greatest rock bands sings a Christmas classic accompanied by Disney characters. Pictured Adam Lambert, The Muppets and Winnie the Pooh

Queen's Adam Lambert sings a Disney version of 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas' and it's amazing
The special recording from 1977 captures the atmospheric audio of Queen's Freddie and Brian May performing an acoustic version of the festive classic to the audience in Inglewood, California. (Pictured, Freddie Mercury performing in 1982)

Listen to a rare recording of Freddie Mercury singing heartfelt ‘White Christmas’ in 1977

Freddie Mercury

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The divorced pair happily sang together and couldn't hide their glee as they smiled broadly to one another during the entirely of the song.

When Sonny & Cher reunited to perform 'I Got You Babe' for the very last time

Music

Morten Harket

Morten Harket facts: A-ha singer's age, wife, children, net worth and more revealed

Music

Michael Jackson / Lionel Richie / Whitney Houston

The 20 greatest happy and uplifting songs ever to put you in a fantastic mood

Song Lists

The singer was appearing on The Late Show with David Letterman in the early nineties when she gave an impromptu showcase of her natural talent.

The time Whitney Houston effortlessly sang 7 notes in under 1 second

Whitney Houston

Morgan Wallen would love to duet with Eric Church and Miley Cyrus

Morgan Wallen interview: Country star would love duets with 'hero' Eric Church and Miley Cyrus

Country