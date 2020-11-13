Spine-tingling moment Brian May plays a staggering guitar solo to an empty stadium

13 November 2020

Brian May's guitar solo took place during Queen's soundcheck before the band took the stage at Japan's Nagoya Dome stadium on 20 January, 2020.
Brian May's guitar solo took place during Queen's soundcheck before the band took the stage at Japan's Nagoya Dome stadium on 20 January, 2020. Picture: BrianMayCom/YouTube

Footage of Brian May playing a guitar solo to an empty stadium in January 2020 - just weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic put live music on hold - is spectacular.

Brian May playing his guitar to thousands of empty seats, accompanied by Roger Taylor on the drums and Adam Lambert on vocals, is not something you see everyday.

The incredible moment took place during Queen's soundcheck before the band took the stage at Japan's Nagoya Dome stadium on January 30, 2020.

The footage shows Adam, Brian, Roger and their keyboardist Philip "Spike" Edney play a rousing rendition of 'Hammer To Fall' to the vast arena as they dance and joke around with one another.

The band were in Japan on The Rhapsody Tour, Queen's ongoing worldwide concert which they had to postpone due to COVID-19.
The band were in Japan on The Rhapsody Tour, Queen's ongoing worldwide concert which they had to postpone due to COVID-19. Picture: BrianMayCom/YouTube

Playing the 40,500 capacity arena would be just one of the last times the band played to a sell-out crowd before the coronavirus pandemic hit, grinding live music - as we knew it - to a halt.

The tour, announced following the success of the film Bohemian Rhapsody, saw the band play 25 dates in North America in 2019 and 16 dates in 2020, including New Zealand, Japan, South Korea and Australia.

But on March 31 Queen announced that their upcoming 27-date UK & European Rhapsody Tour - including 14 dates in London - was to be postponed to 2021 due to the on-going global coronavirus outbreak.

Yet despite global lockdowns, the pandemic hasn't stopped the band from reaching their audience.

On April 10, during the height of the world's first wave of coronavirus, Brian May teamed up with Gary Barlow for a special lockdown 'crooner session' of 'Get Back' to entertain fans stuck at home.

Then a few weeks later on April 30, 2020 Queen released the anthem 'You Are The Champions', recorded at home on their mobile phones, with all proceeds going towards Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund for The World Health Organisation.

On October 2 Queen + Adam Lambert announced the release of their first-ever live album Live Around The World and even invited fans to be included in the new music video for 'Don't Stop Me Now' by sending in their own clips.

All of the band's 2020's tour dates have been rescheduled and tickets for Queen + Adam Lambert's 2021 Rhapsody Tour in UK and Europe are available to buy here.

