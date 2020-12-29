Ed Sheeran facts: Singer's age, wife, baby, net worth and more revealed

In 1995, he moved with his family to Framlingham in Suffolk. He also has an older brother named Matthew, who is a composer.

His father John was a curator at Cartwright Hall in Bradford and his mother Imogen worked at Manchester City Art Gallery.

Ed Sheeran was born on February 17, 1991. He celebrated his 29th birthday in 2020.

How did he get his start in music?

Ed Sheeran sang at a local church choir aged just four, learned how to play the guitar at 11, and began writing songs while at high school.

He was accepted at the National Youth Theatre in London as a teenager, and successfully auditioned for Youth Music Theatre UK in 2007.

Ed began recording music in 2004. He has been friends with fellow singer, Passenger, since he was 15, and the two played the same gig in Cambridge.

He moved to London in 2008 and began performing at small venues. In 2008, he auditioned for the ITV series Britannia High, and a year later he began studying music at the Academy of Contemporary Music (ACM) in Guildford.

By 2010, he had released several EPs and supported various artists on tour, including the Loose Change EP, which featured his future debut single, 'The A Team'.