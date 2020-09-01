Ed Sheeran welcomes baby girl and gives her a very unusual name

1 September 2020, 12:23 | Updated: 1 September 2020, 12:27

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn welcomed a baby girl at the end of August 2020
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn welcomed a baby girl at the end of August 2020. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn has announced they are the proud parents to a baby girl.

The singer said his wife gave birth last week and that both mum and baby are "doing amazing".

Revealing the news on his Instagram, which is his first post of 2020, Ed Sheeran said he is "on cloud nine" to be a father.

The 29-year-old superstar and his wife Cherry Seaborn have name their daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn were married at their Suffolk home in 2019
Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn were married at their Suffolk home in 2019. Picture: Getty

Taking to his social media, Ed wrote: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you...

"Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x"

The instagram post garnered over 55,000 likes in just a few hours, with fans from all over the world congratulating the couple.

Ed Sheeran's wife Cherry Seaborn managed to keep her pregnancy secret throughout lockdown
Ed Sheeran's wife Cherry Seaborn managed to keep her pregnancy secret throughout lockdown. Picture: Getty

Ed and Cherry were close friends at school and started dating in 2015.

The two announced their engagement in January 2018 with an Instagram snap, saying: “Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love and our cats are chuffed as well.”The couple reportedly married in secret later that year in a ceremony at their home in Suffolk, with just 40 friends and family as witnesses.

