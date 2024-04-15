Russell Crowe facts: Actor's age, movies, wife, children and career explained

Russell Crowe in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Russell Crowe is an actor of remarkable talent and international acclaim.

His journey began in Australian cinema, where he honed his craft. Russell Crowe’s breakout role came in the gritty drama Romper Stomper (1992).

His talent soon propelled him to global recognition, with standout performances in LA Confidential, The Insider, and the epic Gladiator, for which he clinched an Academy Award.

His versatility extended to portraying mathematician John Nash in A Beautiful Mind and leading roles in films like Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World and Cinderella Man.

Beyond acting, Crowe co-owns the National Rugby League team South Sydney Rabbitohs, and also performs as a singer.