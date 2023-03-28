Hugh Jackman facts: Actor's age, wife, children, movies and career explained

Hugh Jackman in 2018. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Hugh Jackman is one of the world's most popular actors.

In fact, he's one of the few truly great all-round entertainers, with an enviable portfolio of work encompassing TV, film, theatre and music.

The Australian actor is best known for his breakthrough role as Logan/Wolverine in the X-Men film series from 2000 to 2017, which earned him the Guinness World Record for "longest career as a live-action Marvel character". He will be reprising the role in the upcoming Deadpool III movie.

He has won a Golden Globe Award, a Primetime Emmy Award, a Grammy Award and two Tony Awards, as well as nominations for an Academy Award and a BAFTA. He was appointed a Companion of the Order of Australia in 2019.

Hugh Jackman's other leading films include Kate & Leopold (2001), Swordfish (2001), Van Helsing, The Prestige (2006), Australia (2008), Les Misérables (2012), Prisoners (2013), Eddie the Eagle (2016), The Greatest Showman (2017), and The Son (2022).

He is also known for his early theatre roles in Oklahoma! in 1998 and Carousel in 2002. On Broadway, he won the 2004 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role in The Boy from Oz. From 2021 to 2022 he starred in the Broadway revival of the musical The Music Man, earning another Tony Award nomination.

Hugh has also hosted the Tony Awards four times, winning an Emmy Award for hosting the 2005 ceremony. He also hosted the 81st Academy Awards in 2009.