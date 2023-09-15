Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness end their 27-year marriage

Hugh Jackman and Deborah in 2013. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Hugh Jackman, the star of X-Men and The Greatest Showman, and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness, an actress and producer, have announced their separation after 27 years of marriage.

The couple, who met on the set of an Australian TV show in 1995 and tied the knot a year later, shared a statement with People magazine on September 15, 2023, confirming their decision to part ways.

“We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the statement read.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

The statement was signed by both Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee and added that it was the “sole statement either of us will make.”

The couple have two children together, Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, whom they adopted after struggling with infertility. They have been known for their strong bond and affectionate displays of love throughout their marriage, often gushing about each other in interviews and on social media.

On their 27th wedding anniversary in April, Hugh posted a photo of them on Instagram with the caption: “I love you so much. Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humour, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me.”

Deborra-Lee also shared a picture of them on her account with the words: “Happy anniversary my love. You are my everything.”

The news of their separation came as a shock to many fans and friends, who expressed their sadness and support for the couple in the comments section of their posts. Some speculated that the reason for their split might have been related to their different career paths, as Hugh has been busy with his Hollywood projects while Deborra-Lee has been more focused on her humanitarian work and directing.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee in May 2023. Picture: Getty

However, none of these rumours have been confirmed by the couple or their representatives, who have asked for privacy and respect during this difficult time.

Hugh and Deborra-Lee have not been seen together in public since July, when they attended the Wimbledon men’s finals in London. Their last red carpet appearance was at the Met Gala on May 1, where they looked happy and glamorous.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness have been one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples for nearly three decades, and their separation marks the end of an era.

They have inspired many people with their love story and their devotion to their family and causes.