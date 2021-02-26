Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's daughter Isabella shares rare selfie and how dad 'saved' her

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's daughter Isabella shares rare selfie and how dad 'saved' her. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Bella Cruise

By Tom Eames

Isabella Kidman Cruise, who is the daughter of actors Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, rarely shares photos of herself on social media, as she prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

Known as Bella, the 28-year-old artist usually posts pictures of her brilliant artwork on Instagram.

However, she recently shared a rare photograph of herself in the snow with her fans.

She captioned it: "Same face, new prints now available on the shop".

Bella was adopted by Tom and Nicole back in 1992 while they were still married. She was followed by her younger brother Connor, 26, who was also adopted three years later.

She recently spoke about how Tom Cruise had saved her from her personal problems over the years.

Bella appeared in a marketing advert to credit the Church of Scientology for helping her through life. She explained how she was "drowning in problems" before qualifying for an auditing role, in an email shared with London-based Scientologists before being shared on the blog The Underground Bunker.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise With Connor and Isabella in 1996. Picture: Getty

She wrote: "It turned out it was exactly what I needed. I dragged out the testing and correction, just made it through the drilling and then finally began my auditing adventure, and wow, I wasn't prepared.

"This IS what I had been searching for. The missing piece."

Bella, who lives in Croydon, also credited her dad and her aunt Cass Mapother, for helping her get through training.

She said: "Thank you to my Dad for everything. To Cass. I would have drowned in my own problems if you hadn't been there to sup me or get me through the preliminaries."

Tom Cruise has since gone on to have a biological child, Suri, with ex-wife Katie Holmes. Nicole Kidman has since had two children with husband Keith Urban, Sunday and Faith.