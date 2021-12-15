Sharleen Spiteri and daughter Misty look like twins in Texas video for ‘Unbelievable’

15 December 2021, 17:41

Sharleen Spiteri and daughter Misty look like twins in Texas video for ‘Unbelievable’
Sharleen Spiteri and daughter Misty look like twins in Texas video for ‘Unbelievable’. Picture: Instagram: @mistkyd
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Sharleen Spiteri and Texas bandmates have released the video for their new single ‘Unbelievable’.

Texas have a new single titled ‘Unbelievable’ and have released a new music video to accompany the track.

Sharleen Spiteri’s daughter Misty Kyd Heath stars in the leading role in the ‘Unbelievable’ video and plays a younger version of Sharleen.

Misty’s portrayal of her mother is stunning as she looks exactly like a younger version of her mum Sharleen.

The ‘Unbelievable’ music video has been shot in black and white and was directed by the Oscar and BAFTA-nominated director Sean Ellis.

Misty and Sharleen both appear in the video with Sharleen appearing as a director who assists Misty’s character during a video shoot.

Posting on Instagram, the official Texas band account shared a snippet of the video and explained what it meant for Sharleen to see Misty in the video.

“The official video for our latest single Unbelievable is out now,” the post’s caption reads.

“The video features @sharleenspiteri’s daughter Misty Kyd which takes the emotion of the song to a totally different level for her.”

Sharleen also posted on social media and stated that she was “proud” of her daughter Misty and her work in the ‘Unbelievable’ video.

She wrote: “So proud that my daughter @mistkyd stars in the @texastheband new video for#unbelievable directed by the amazing Oscar nominated and my pal @seanellisphoto.”

Misty posted pictures with her mother Shirleen from the shoot on her Instagram account too, and wrote: “got it from my mama”.

Sharleen’s daughter Misty is her only child, she is 19-years-old and currently works as a model, according to her Instagram.

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Bee Gees and Lionel Richie manager Ken Kragen dies, aged 85

Bee Gees and Lionel Richie manager Ken Kragen dies, aged 85

Bee Gees

Watch Whitney Houston’s stunning ‘Do You Hear What I Hear’ performance

Watch Whitney Houston’s stunning ‘Do You Hear What I Hear’ performance

Whitney Houston

Slade – Merry Xmas Everybody

Watch the new official video for Slade's 'Merry Xmas Everybody'
Richard Marx talks to Jenni Falconer on Smooth's Famous Firsts

Smooth's Famous Firsts Podcast: Richard Marx reflects on incredible career, songs and collaborations
Mike Nesmith has passed away

Monkees singer Mike Nesmith dies, aged 78

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?