Sharleen Spiteri and daughter Misty look like twins in Texas video for ‘Unbelievable’

By Hannah Lovejoy

Sharleen Spiteri and Texas bandmates have released the video for their new single ‘Unbelievable’.

Sharleen Spiteri’s daughter Misty Kyd Heath stars in the leading role in the ‘Unbelievable’ video and plays a younger version of Sharleen.

Misty’s portrayal of her mother is stunning as she looks exactly like a younger version of her mum Sharleen.

The ‘Unbelievable’ music video has been shot in black and white and was directed by the Oscar and BAFTA-nominated director Sean Ellis.

Misty and Sharleen both appear in the video with Sharleen appearing as a director who assists Misty’s character during a video shoot.

Posting on Instagram, the official Texas band account shared a snippet of the video and explained what it meant for Sharleen to see Misty in the video.

“The official video for our latest single Unbelievable is out now,” the post’s caption reads.

“The video features @sharleenspiteri’s daughter Misty Kyd which takes the emotion of the song to a totally different level for her.”

Sharleen also posted on social media and stated that she was “proud” of her daughter Misty and her work in the ‘Unbelievable’ video.

She wrote: “So proud that my daughter @mistkyd stars in the @texastheband new video for#unbelievable directed by the amazing Oscar nominated and my pal @seanellisphoto.”

Misty posted pictures with her mother Shirleen from the shoot on her Instagram account too, and wrote: “got it from my mama”.

Sharleen’s daughter Misty is her only child, she is 19-years-old and currently works as a model, according to her Instagram.