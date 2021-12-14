Watch Whitney Houston’s stunning ‘Do You Hear What I Hear’ performance

14 December 2021, 16:22 | Updated: 14 December 2021, 16:57

Watch Whitney Houston’s stunning ‘Do You Hear What I Hear’ performance
Watch Whitney Houston’s stunning ‘Do You Hear What I Hear’ performance. Picture: YouTube
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Whitney Houston is one of the world’s greatest vocalists, and in the 1990s she performed an outstanding cover of the Christmas track ‘Do You Hear What I Hear’.

Whitney Houston’s version of ‘Do You Hear What I Hear’ is unlike other covers of the iconic Christmas song, thanks to her impressive vocal range.

As the band begins to play the introduction, Whitney addresses the crowd and wishes them a Merry Christmas.

“Merry Christmas everyone and a Happy New Year to you all,” the singer says.

The performance is believed to be from 1990 when Whitney appeared on The Tonight Show.

At the end of the song, she walks over to television host Jay Leno and sits down for an interview. Expressing his appreciation for Whitney’s vocals, Jay mentions that the performance was “wonderful” and “beautiful”.

“That’s wonderful. Now I feel like it’s Christmas. That’s a beautiful version of that song,” Jay says.

During the conversation, Whitney mentions that her family were part of her team and also speaks about what it felt like to sell millions of records.

“Mummy’s here, she’s wandering around somewhere,” Whitney explains.

“Yeah, my whole family’s involved. My brother, he’s one of the background singers and my other brother does road management for me.”

The music legend also discusses her record sales and explains that she didn’t “have time” to process everything as it was happening.

She says: “It was pretty crazy those first couple of years.

“You know it happened so fast, I didn’t even have time to keep up with what was actually happening until I had the opportunity to settle down and go over everything.”

More from Whitney Houston

See more More from Whitney Houston

Paul Young came so close to singing with Whitney Houston

Paul Young almost duetted with Whitney Houston, but turned down the song on offer

Paul Young

Whitney Houston In Focus documentary set to explore singer’s rise to fame

Whitney Houston In Focus documentary is set to explore singer’s rise to fame
6 children who released music like their parents: including Paris Jackson, Nicole Richie, James McCartney and more

6 children who released music like their parents: Paris Jackson, Nicole Richie, James McCartney and more

Music

Dionne Warwick explains why she isn’t interested in Whitney Houston’s upcoming biopic

Dionne Warwick explains why she isn’t interested in Whitney Houston’s upcoming biopic
Cissy Houston facts: Singer’s age, children, husband and career revealed

Cissy Houston facts: Whitney Houston's mother's age, children, husband and career revealed

Music

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Slade – Merry Xmas Everybody

Watch the new official video for Slade's 'Merry Xmas Everybody'

Music

Richard Marx talks to Jenni Falconer on Smooth's Famous Firsts

Smooth's Famous Firsts Podcast: Richard Marx reflects on incredible career, songs and collaborations

Music

Mike Nesmith has passed away

Monkees singer Mike Nesmith dies, aged 78

Music

Sacha Baron Cohen was initially cast to play Freddie Mercury in biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

Queen’s Roger Taylor says Sacha Baron Cohen would've been “utter s**t” playing Freddie Mercury

Queen

Sting Performs At The Aire Crown Theater

Sting's 10 greatest songs ever, ranked

Sting