Watch Whitney Houston’s stunning ‘Do You Hear What I Hear’ performance. Picture: YouTube

By Hannah Lovejoy

Whitney Houston is one of the world’s greatest vocalists, and in the 1990s she performed an outstanding cover of the Christmas track ‘Do You Hear What I Hear’.

Whitney Houston’s version of ‘Do You Hear What I Hear’ is unlike other covers of the iconic Christmas song, thanks to her impressive vocal range.

As the band begins to play the introduction, Whitney addresses the crowd and wishes them a Merry Christmas.

“Merry Christmas everyone and a Happy New Year to you all,” the singer says.

The performance is believed to be from 1990 when Whitney appeared on The Tonight Show.

At the end of the song, she walks over to television host Jay Leno and sits down for an interview. Expressing his appreciation for Whitney’s vocals, Jay mentions that the performance was “wonderful” and “beautiful”.

“That’s wonderful. Now I feel like it’s Christmas. That’s a beautiful version of that song,” Jay says.

During the conversation, Whitney mentions that her family were part of her team and also speaks about what it felt like to sell millions of records.

“Mummy’s here, she’s wandering around somewhere,” Whitney explains.

“Yeah, my whole family’s involved. My brother, he’s one of the background singers and my other brother does road management for me.”

The music legend also discusses her record sales and explains that she didn’t “have time” to process everything as it was happening.

She says: “It was pretty crazy those first couple of years.

“You know it happened so fast, I didn’t even have time to keep up with what was actually happening until I had the opportunity to settle down and go over everything.”