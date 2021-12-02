Whitney Houston In Focus documentary is set to explore singer’s rise to fame

By Hannah Lovejoy

Whitney Houston In Focus is a new documentary that has started production and is set to detail the early life of the iconic singer and her rise to fame.

Whitney Houston was one of the greatest artists of all time and her early singing career is set to be explored in a new way with Whitney Houston In Focus.

There is no shortage of Whitney Houston related projects with a remake of The Bodyguard and a biopic titled I Wanna Dance With Somebody all in the works.

Whitney Houston In Focus is now in production, it is being produced and directed by Benjamin Alfonsi.

The programme is based on an upcoming book by Bette Marshall - Bette is a photographer who followed much of Whitney’s early career and the new book gives readers a chance to view Whitney from Bette’s lens.

Bette had the unique opportunity to photograph Whitney before she was famous - the Houston family gave Bette privileged access to Whitney’s rise to fame and early career once she got signed to Arista Records by Clive Davis.

Multi-awarding winning actress and singer Audra McDonald will serve as the narrator and as an executive producer on the project.

“Whitney Houston is an artist I worshipped from the moment I first heard her sing. Her voice was simply miraculous and her artistry was perfection,” Audra explained via Deadline.

“We all witnessed her superstardom, and I’m honoured to help tell this part of Whitney’s story, before it all began.”

Bette is set to feature in the documentary - in addition to Whitney, Bette has also photographed historic icons such as Queen Elizabeth II and Nelson Mandela.

Whitney Houston In Focus shares the “unprecedented access” that Bette had to Whitney’s early career, according to a statement.

The release reads: “[Marshall] was given unprecedented access by the Houston family to document Whitney’s rise to fame.

“Over the subsequent years, Marshall’s camera followed the young singer to early auditions and recording sessions, and even to church.”

Whitney Houston in Focus is set for release in early 2022 and distribution plans are yet to be announced.