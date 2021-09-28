5 artists who were mentored by Clive Davis: Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and more

28 September 2021, 12:52

Whitney Houston and Clive Davis / Aretha Franklin and Clive Davis - artists mentored by Clive Davis
Whitney Houston and Clive Davis / Aretha Franklin and Clive Davis - artists mentored by Clive Davis. Picture: Getty
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

Clive Davis is a legendary record producer who is responsible for influencing and mentoring some of the greatest artists of all time. This includes Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston and Alicia Keys amongst others.

Clive Davis has received many accolades and awards for his contribution to popular music including winning four Grammy Awards. Clive was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a non-performer in 2000.

With decades of experience behind him, Clive has established the careers of some of the greatest artists of all time. Here’s everything you need to know about the artists who were mentored by Clive Davis.

  1. Whitney Houston

    Whitney Houston and Clive Davis - artists mentored by Clive Davis
    Whitney Houston and Clive Davis - artists mentored by Clive Davis. Picture: Getty

    Clive Davis was an instrumental part in launching Whitney Houston’s career and they remained close throughout Whitney’s life.

    During an appearance on Good Morning America, Clive explained how he introduced the world to a young Whitney Houston.

    Read more: Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin’s incredible friendship explained

    Clive said: “I put her [Whitney] on Merv Griffin two weeks later, after I signed her, before we recorded anything. Here she was, just turning 19 and she was stunning, beauty, stunning vocalist and I brought her on national television. I introduced her for the next generation.”

  2. Bruce Springsteen

    Bruce Springsteen - artists mentored by Clive Davis
    Bruce Springsteen - artists mentored by Clive Davis. Picture: Getty

    Clive Davis appeared on the Late Show with David Letterman and discussed how he mentored Bruce Springsteen. Clive explained that he was introduced to Bruce by John Hammond.

    “I saw him as a real original, someone who was not just the new Bob Dylan or another Bob Dylan, that was the kiss of death in those days. And so, I was excited and I signed him,” Clive said.

    Read more: The 10 greatest Bruce Springsteen songs, ranked

    Clive explained how he gave Bruce advice about his music production and how to command a large stage. Clive hired a theatre in Los Angeles and put together a series of live shows - during the rehearsals, he told Bruce to move around the stage more.

    Clive explained: “Bruce comes on this stage and it’s an enormous stage and he was just standing there. So, in rehearsal, I went up and I walked him from one side of the stage to the other.

    “I said ‘when you play a place like this, you’ve gotta take advantage of it’. Fast forward two years later, I founded Arista [Records], we were not connected, he was still on Columbia of course.

    “And he played The Bottom Line and he invited me down [and said] ‘you gotta see what I’m doing now’. And I went down there and there was the great Bruce Springsteen emerging, jumping on tables you know, so live, so energetic, so compelling.

    Read more: 5 of the longest-running number 1 hits ever

    “I was amazed. The show was over, I walked back to his dressing room and he looked at me and said ‘so Clive, did I move around enough for you tonight?’”

  3. Aretha Franklin

    Aretha Franklin and close friend Clive Davis - artists mentored by Clive Davis
    Aretha Franklin and close friend Clive Davis - artists mentored by Clive Davis. Picture: Getty

    Aretha Franklin met Clive Davis in 1979 and she already had a well-established career.

    At the time of meeting Aretha, Clive was running Arista Records, the pair built and maintained a strong friendship that lasted for decades.

    During an interview, Clive explained that when he first met Aretha she felt that she was in a “slump” career-wise and Clive said that he reassured her before helping to refresh her image and career.

    Read more: 5 of the best tributes to Aretha Franklin: Alicia Keys, Christina Aguilera, Patti LaBelle and more

    “She was in a bit of a slump yes but she was the Queen of Soul and she said ‘you know I’m nearing 40 and I’m nervous that you know can I have hits after 40?’,” Clive said on CBS This Morning.

    “I said listen to me you’re timeless.”

  4. Janis Joplin

    Janis Joplin - artists mentored by Clive Davis
    Janis Joplin - artists mentored by Clive Davis. Picture: Getty

    Clive discovered and signed Janis Joplin in 1967 after seeing her live at the Monterey Pop Festival.

    Speaking on Good Morning America, Clive mentioned that it was his first festival after becoming the head of Columbia Records and said that he “didn’t know what awaited” him at the event.

    “In the afternoon Big Brother and the Holding Company with his riveting hypnotic Janis Joplin came on stage and if the word epiphany means anything, it defines what happened to me,” Clive explained.

    Read more: The Bodyguard remake: Cast, writer, plot, soundtrack and more revealed

    “I had never signed an artist before and I knew it was going to be a revolution and I signed Janis and Big Brother.”

  5. Alicia Keys

    Alicia Keys and Clive Davis - artists mentored by Clive Davis
    Alicia Keys and Clive Davis - artists mentored by Clive Davis. Picture: Getty

    In 2019, Alicia Keys posted a vlog on her YouTube channel and shared a trip to LA where she took part in a performance to honour the life of Aretha Franklin.

    During the video, Alicia is joined by Clive Davis and they have a discussion about the legacy of Aretha, they also mentioned how Clive helped Alicia with her career goals.

    “I’m here with one of the most important people in my entire life, Mr Clive Davis,” Alicia said.

    Clive mentioned that Alicia had hopes of performing alongside Aretha - he also explained how he was able to make the performance happen.

    Read more: Alicia Keys reveals how 'emotional' Boyz II Men duet tribute to Kobe Bryant came about

    Clive added: “Your dream you said would be to perform on the same stage with Aretha Franklin and I had the ability to fulfill that dream.

    “So, my memory of the two of you on stage together is very vivid.”

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Shirley Bassey, Tina Turner and Adele have all sung James Bond themes

All 24 James Bond theme songs ranked from worst to best

Song Lists

Pavarotti and James Brown performed together in 2002

Relive Pavarotti and James Brown’s incredible duet of ‘It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World’
Ronnie Wood joins James Bay on stage at London's O2 Academy Brixton in 2015. (Photo by Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

Ronnie Wood facts: Rolling Stones guitarist's age, family, children, net worth and more revealed
Patti LaBelle facts: age, children, husband and career revealed

Patti LaBelle facts: Singer's age, children, husband and career revealed
Freddie Mercury performs with Queen

Freddie Mercury's singing voice almost made Roger Taylor laugh at first

Freddie Mercury

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?