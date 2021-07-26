Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica is competing at the Olympics: Who is the equestrian star?
26 July 2021, 13:06
Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica takes centre stage at the 2020 Olympics, as she competes for the USA team.
Jessica Springsteen her Olympics debut in Tokyo this week as a member of the US Equestrian Team.
But who is the talented star and how did the child of a rock legend get into equestrian sports? Here's all the info you need:
-
Who is Jessica Springsteen's parents and how old is she?
Jessica Rae Springsteen was born on December 30, 1991. She celebrated her 29th birthday in 2020.
She is the second child and only daughter of musicians Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, who is a member of Bruce's E Street Band.
Jessica also has one older brother, Evan James Springsteen (born 1990), and one younger brother, Samuel Ryan Springsteen (born 1994).
-
How did Jessica get into horse jumping?
When she and her brothers were young in the early 1990s, their parents decided to leave Los Angeles in order to raise a family in a non-paparazzi environment.
The family soon owned and lived on a horse farm in Colts Neck Township, New Jersey.
It was here that Jessica found her love of horses.
Jessica has been riding since she was just four years old, and got her first pony when she was six years old.
As a youth equitation rider, she first won classes in the pony division, including the Washington International Pony Equitation Classic Final, and as a teen won the 2008 ASPCA Maclay National Championship.
As an adult, in 2014 she won the American Gold Cup. In 2016, she won her first five-star Grand Prix jumping competition with her horse Cynar VA, but did not make the shortlist for the US Equestrian team for the 2016 Summer Olympics.
-
When is Jessica competing at the 2020 Olympics?
Jessica is currently ranked 27th in the world in show jumping, one of the three disciplines performed at the Olympics.
She is one of four athletes representing Team USA in equestrian jumping at the 2021 Olympics.
The first jumping event is scheduled for August 3, with Jessica competing with her 12-year-old stallion, Don Juan van de Donkoeve.