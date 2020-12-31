Alicia Keys facts: Singer's husband, children, songs, age and net worth revealed

Who is Alicia Keys? All the key facts about the American singer revealed. Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

Alicia Keys is an American singer-songwriter, composer and two-time host of The Grammys, who is best known for her number one hit 'Fallin'.

Alicia Keys is an American singer, songwriter, pianist and music producer – who has an incredible 15 Grammy Awards, seven BET awards and nine Billboard Music Awards to her name.

The singer is also a classically-trained pianist, who at just 12 years old was already starting to compose music.

Her debut album, Songs in A Minor, was released in 2001 and went platinum five times.

Here's all the key facts about Alicia: