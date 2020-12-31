Alicia Keys facts: Singer's husband, children, songs, age and net worth revealed

31 December 2020, 23:45

Who is Alicia Keys? All the key facts about the American singer revealed.
Who is Alicia Keys? All the key facts about the American singer revealed. Picture: Getty

By Sian Moore

Alicia Keys is an American singer-songwriter, composer and two-time host of The Grammys, who is best known for her number one hit 'Fallin'.

Alicia Keys is an American singer, songwriter, pianist and music producer – who has an incredible 15 Grammy Awards, seven BET awards and nine Billboard Music Awards to her name.

The singer is also a classically-trained pianist, who at just 12 years old was already starting to compose music.

Her debut album, Songs in A Minor, was released in 2001 and went platinum five times.

Here's all the key facts about Alicia:

  1. What are Alicia Keys' most famous songs?

    Alicia has produced several number one hits – but the song she's best known for is 'Fallin'.

    Other famous hits from the singer include:

    - No One

    - Girl on Fire

    - If I Ain't Got You

    - Empire State of Mind

  2. Who is Alicia Keys' husband and does she have children?

    Alicia Keys married American DJ Kasseem Dean – known professionally as Swizz Beats – in 2010 at their private home on the Mediterranean Sea.

    The singer shares two children with Kasseeem: Egypt Daoud Dean and Genesis Ali Dean.

    Between them, the couple have 35 Grammy Award nominations.

  3. How old is Alicia Keys and where is she from?

    How old is Alicia Keys? All the key facts about the singer.
    How old is Alicia Keys? All the key facts about the singer. Picture: Getty

    Alicia Keys was born on January 25, 1981 in New York.

    She celebrated her 39th birthday in 2020.

    She is the only child of Teresa Augello, who was a lawyer and part-time actress, and one of three children of Craig Cook, who was a flight attendant.

    Her father is African American, and her mother is of Italian, Irish, and Scottish descent.

  4. What is Alicia Keys' net worth?

    Alicia Keys has an estimated net worth of around £110 million ($130m).

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Madonna

Madonna facts: Singer's age, husband, children, net worth and more revealed

Madonna

Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross facts: Soul singer's age, partner, songs and death explained

Luther Vandross

Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie facts: Singer's age, wife, children and net worth revealed

Lionel Richie

Christine McVie in 1987

Christine McVie facts: Fleetwood Mac singer's age, husband, children and net worth revealed

Fleetwood Mac

Mick Fleetwood

Mick Fleetwood facts: Fleetwood Mac drummer's age, height, wife, children and net worth revealed

Fleetwood Mac

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Barry Gibb and Maurice Gibb's daughter singing her father's favourite Bee Gees song 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart', is a moment they'll treasure forever.

Barry Gibb inviting Maurice's daughter on stage for duet of 'How Can You Mend a Broken Heart' is so moving
Christmas songs

The 30 best Christmas songs of all time, ranked

It's not everyday you get a line-up of an era's legends all on one stage, but that's exactly what happened one cold January day in 1979. Pictured (L to R) Barry Gibb, Olivia Newton-John, Andy Gibb, Rod Stewart

The day ABBA, Bee Gees, Olivia Newton-John, Rod Stewart and Andy Gibb sang a staggering medley
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?