Alicia Keys facts: Singer's husband, children, songs, age and net worth revealed
31 December 2020, 23:45
Alicia Keys is an American singer-songwriter, composer and two-time host of The Grammys, who is best known for her number one hit 'Fallin'.
Alicia Keys is an American singer, songwriter, pianist and music producer – who has an incredible 15 Grammy Awards, seven BET awards and nine Billboard Music Awards to her name.
The singer is also a classically-trained pianist, who at just 12 years old was already starting to compose music.
Her debut album, Songs in A Minor, was released in 2001 and went platinum five times.
Here's all the key facts about Alicia:
-
What are Alicia Keys' most famous songs?
Alicia has produced several number one hits – but the song she's best known for is 'Fallin'.
Other famous hits from the singer include:
- No One
- Girl on Fire
- If I Ain't Got You
- Empire State of Mind
-
Who is Alicia Keys' husband and does she have children?
Alicia Keys married American DJ Kasseem Dean – known professionally as Swizz Beats – in 2010 at their private home on the Mediterranean Sea.
The singer shares two children with Kasseeem: Egypt Daoud Dean and Genesis Ali Dean.
Between them, the couple have 35 Grammy Award nominations.
-
How old is Alicia Keys and where is she from?
Alicia Keys was born on January 25, 1981 in New York.
She celebrated her 39th birthday in 2020.
She is the only child of Teresa Augello, who was a lawyer and part-time actress, and one of three children of Craig Cook, who was a flight attendant.
Her father is African American, and her mother is of Italian, Irish, and Scottish descent.
-
What is Alicia Keys' net worth?
Alicia Keys has an estimated net worth of around £110 million ($130m).