The Bodyguard remake: Cast, writer, plot, soundtrack and more revealed

22 September 2021, 10:52

Whitney Houston in The Bodyguard 1992 and singing 'I Will Always Love You'
Whitney Houston in The Bodyguard 1992 and singing 'I Will Always Love You'. Picture: YouTube
Hannah Lovejoy

By Hannah Lovejoy

The Bodyguard was released in 1992 and made famous by music icon Whitney Houston. Now, it is getting a modern day remake.

The Bodyguard is officially getting remade after lots of speculation and nearly 30 years after the original movie was released.

Warner Bros announced plans to remake Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner’s iconic movie over a decade ago. After a number of setbacks, the project is finally underway and is set to be a “reimagining” of the 90s romantic thriller.

Read more: Whitney Houston biopic: Cast, director, plot, soundtrack and more revealed

While we’re awaiting more updates on the new The Bodyguard movie, here’s everything we know so far.

  1. Who is writing the script for The Bodyguard?

    Tony-nominated playwright Matthew López is set to write the script for the upcoming The Bodyguard movie.

    Matthew is most well known for his play The Inheritance that was released in 2018. The Bodyguard will be Matthew’s debut film screenplay as before this, he had only worked on stage scripts.

  2. Will there be a different story in the remake of The Bodyguard?

    The Bodyguard's Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner
    The Bodyguard's Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner. Picture: Getty

    Details about the new script for The Bodyguard remake remain unknown. According to Variety, the script will be inspired by the original movie and the story is set to be a “reimagining” of the iconic nineties film.

    Read more: Whitney Houston’s ex Bobby Brown is not happy with The Bodyguard remake

  3. Who is producing The Bodyguard?

    Lawrence Kasdan, Dan Lin, Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are attached to the new The Bodyguard project as producers. Elsewhere, Nick Reynolds will serve as the movie’s executive producer.

    Lawrence previously served as both a writer and producer on the 1992 The Bodyguard movie featuring Whitney Houston. Dan Lin also has strong connections to the remake.

  4. Will the soundtrack for the new movie be the same as the original?

    The Bodyguard’s original 1992 soundtrack was one of the most successful movie albums of all time. It’s yet to be announced whether the new movie will use the same soundtrack or have an entirely different one.

    In 1992, Whitney Houston sang ‘I Will Always Love You’ as one of the leading tracks in The Bodyguard movie. Upon release, ‘I Will Always Love You’ spent 14 weeks at number one in the US on the Billboard chart. The Bodyguard - Original Soundtrack Album also won Album of the Year in 1994 at the 36th Annual Grammy Awards.

    Read more: The Story of... 'I Will Always Love You' by Whitney Houston

  5. Who could be cast in the new version of The Bodyguard?

    Casting for the upcoming The Bodyguard movie has not been confirmed - it may take a while to find the right pairing to follow in the footsteps of Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner.

    According to Variety, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Channing Tatum and Cardi B have all been considered for the remake.

More from Whitney Houston

See more More from Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston's ex has said The Bodyguard remake is a 'bad idea'

Whitney Houston’s ex Bobby Brown is not happy with The Bodyguard remake
Whitney Houston in 1992 film The Bodyguard, and the poster for the film featuring Houston and Kevin Costner.

Whitney Houston's iconic 1992 film The Bodyguard is getting a remake
Whitney Houston in the 1992 video for 'I Will Always Love You', and Queen in their 1975 video for rock epic 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

5 of the longest-running number 1 hits ever

Music

Whitney Houston biopic: Cast, director, plot, soundtrack and more revealed

Whitney Houston biopic: Cast, director, plot, soundtrack and more revealed
The 10 greatest and smoothest saxophone solos in pop music ever

The 10 greatest and smoothest sax solo songs in pop music ever

Song Lists

The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

QUIZ: Can you match these logos to the correct bands and artists?

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Freddie Mercury performs with Queen

Freddie Mercury's singing voice almost made Roger Taylor laugh at first

Freddie Mercury

Tony Hadley announces solo 2022 UK tour to celebrate 40th anniversary

Tony Hadley announces solo 2022 UK tour to celebrate 40th anniversary

Music

John Legend, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande’s stunning performance of Aretha Franklin’s ‘Respect’

Watch Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande’s stunning performance of Aretha Franklin’s ‘Respect'

Aretha Franklin

ABBA’s Agnetha says ‘Voyage’ tour is likely to be their last

ABBA’s Agnetha Fältskog admits Voyage reunion tour will probably be their last

ABBA

Could this be the final run of Genesis reunion shows?

Phil Collins thinks Genesis' reunion shows in 2021 will definitely be their last

Phil Collins