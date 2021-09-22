The Bodyguard remake: Cast, writer, plot, soundtrack and more revealed
22 September 2021, 10:52
The Bodyguard was released in 1992 and made famous by music icon Whitney Houston. Now, it is getting a modern day remake.
The Bodyguard is officially getting remade after lots of speculation and nearly 30 years after the original movie was released.
Warner Bros announced plans to remake Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner’s iconic movie over a decade ago. After a number of setbacks, the project is finally underway and is set to be a “reimagining” of the 90s romantic thriller.
While we’re awaiting more updates on the new The Bodyguard movie, here’s everything we know so far.
-
Who is writing the script for The Bodyguard?
Tony-nominated playwright Matthew López is set to write the script for the upcoming The Bodyguard movie.
Matthew is most well known for his play The Inheritance that was released in 2018. The Bodyguard will be Matthew’s debut film screenplay as before this, he had only worked on stage scripts.
-
Will there be a different story in the remake of The Bodyguard?
Details about the new script for The Bodyguard remake remain unknown. According to Variety, the script will be inspired by the original movie and the story is set to be a “reimagining” of the iconic nineties film.
-
Who is producing The Bodyguard?
Lawrence Kasdan, Dan Lin, Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are attached to the new The Bodyguard project as producers. Elsewhere, Nick Reynolds will serve as the movie’s executive producer.
Lawrence previously served as both a writer and producer on the 1992 The Bodyguard movie featuring Whitney Houston. Dan Lin also has strong connections to the remake.
-
Will the soundtrack for the new movie be the same as the original?
The Bodyguard’s original 1992 soundtrack was one of the most successful movie albums of all time. It’s yet to be announced whether the new movie will use the same soundtrack or have an entirely different one.
In 1992, Whitney Houston sang ‘I Will Always Love You’ as one of the leading tracks in The Bodyguard movie. Upon release, ‘I Will Always Love You’ spent 14 weeks at number one in the US on the Billboard chart. The Bodyguard - Original Soundtrack Album also won Album of the Year in 1994 at the 36th Annual Grammy Awards.
-
Who could be cast in the new version of The Bodyguard?
Casting for the upcoming The Bodyguard movie has not been confirmed - it may take a while to find the right pairing to follow in the footsteps of Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner.
According to Variety, Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, Channing Tatum and Cardi B have all been considered for the remake.