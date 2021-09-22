The Bodyguard remake: Cast, writer, plot, soundtrack and more revealed

Whitney Houston in The Bodyguard 1992 and singing 'I Will Always Love You'. Picture: YouTube

By Hannah Lovejoy

The Bodyguard was released in 1992 and made famous by music icon Whitney Houston. Now, it is getting a modern day remake.

The Bodyguard is officially getting remade after lots of speculation and nearly 30 years after the original movie was released.

Warner Bros announced plans to remake Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner’s iconic movie over a decade ago. After a number of setbacks, the project is finally underway and is set to be a “reimagining” of the 90s romantic thriller.

While we’re awaiting more updates on the new The Bodyguard movie, here’s everything we know so far.