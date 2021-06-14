Headmaster stuns pupils with flawless performance of 'I Will Always Love You' at graduation

High school headmaster Marcus Gause has sung a a jaw-dropping version of 'I Will Always Love You' to his graduating pupils. Picture: Winston McGregor/Guilford Education Alliance/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Emotional students from a North Carolina high school were serenaded by their school principal Marcus Gause as he sang the the Dolly Parton and Whitney Houston classic 'I Will Always Love You'.

A high school headmaster has sung a a jaw-dropping version of 'I Will Always Love You' to his graduating pupils.

School Principal Marcus Gause was giving a farewell speech at Wingate Andrews High School in High Point, North Carolina when he decided to break into a beautiful version of Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You'.

See more: Kelly Clarkson sings flawless Whitney Houston song in incredible karaoke video

Standing at the podium at the enormous Greensboro Coliseum the head of school bid a stunning farewell to the class of 2021, later saying that the lyrics of the famous song perfectly portrayed what he wanted to tell the class.

School Principal Marcus Gause was giving a farewell speech at Wingate Andrews High School in High Point, North Carolina when he decided to break into a beautiful version of Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You'. Picture: Winston McGregor/Guilford Education Alliance

The video was shared on Facebook by Winston McGregor, a member of the Guilford County Board of Education, where he called it 'pure gold'. Picture: Winston McGregor/Guilford Education Alliance

The lyrics to the famous song written by Dolly Parton in 1974 include the words: "I hope life, will treat you kind and I hope that you have all that you ever dreamed of. Oh I do wish you joy and I wish you happiness, but above all this I wish you love."

The video was shared on Facebook by Winston McGregor, a member of the Guilford County Board of Education, where he called it 'pure gold'.

Winston urged people to share the clip and show support, writing: "I don’t have to tell you how emotional these graduations have been. Help me show them some love."

And it seems his call to action worker: The clip has already been watched over one million times on Twitter with US politicians even commenting on its impact.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein tweeted on Wednesday: "Mr. Gause has just raised the stakes for every NC principal this graduation season."

The clip has already been watched over one million times on Twitter with US politicians even commenting on its impact. Pictured, School Principal Marcus Gause. Picture: Youtube

"I love love love this clip!" another viewer of the clip commented. "We must show our young people love! Congratulations Principal Marcus Gause of Andrews High School in High Point, NC."

See more: The time Whitney Houston effortlessly sang 7 notes in under 1 second

Another wrote: "Talk about a memorable, unforgettable send-off for graduates whose hearts he opened wider than the sky is blue. Well done, Mr. [Gause], well done."

Principal Marcus Gause has since admitted he was apprehensive ahead of his performance.

"Of course, there's a nervousness because nobody sings behind Whitney Houston and greats likes Dolly Parton but, the lyrics were what I was trying to portray to my students," Gause told ABC News.

"One of the things that the pandemic has really taught us is that we need more love, that students know that we love and care for them," he added.