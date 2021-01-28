Voice Kids: 12-year-old mini-Whitney Houston gives astonishing performance of 'I Will Always Love You'

12-year-old Diana Donatella sang Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You' on the German version of the hit TV show.
12-year-old Diana Donatella sang Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You' on the German version of the hit TV show.

Diana Donatella was just 13-years-old when she wowed The Voice Kids audience with a stunning rendition of Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You'

Sometimes a singer comes along on The Voice Kids that blows the competition out of the water.

That's exactly what happened when a then 12-year-old Diana Donatella got on stage to sing Whitney Houston's 'I Will Always Love You' on the German version of the hit TV show.

The youngster was competing in the last show of the 2017 series when she sang the notoriously difficult song and stunned the viewing audience.

Being a half German dual-citizen from her mother's side, the youngster from New Jersey travelled to Europe to compete in the show which saw her reach the final as millions of viewers watched from home.
Being a half German dual-citizen from her mother's side, the youngster from New Jersey travelled to Europe to compete in the show which saw her reach the final as millions of viewers watched from home.

The video of Diana singing 'I Will Always Love You' in 2017 has since been watched over seven million times on Youtube and launched Diana's music career.

The teenager now writes and sings her own original music and releases exceptional covers by other artists on her YouTube channel.

'I Will Always Love You' – a song originally released by Dolly Parton and became world famous as the soundtrack to The Bodyguard – is a favourite with contestants on The Voice.

Laura Kamhuber singing the song on The Voice Kids Germany in 2013 has became so famous that the now iconic audition has had over 270 million views and is the most watched YouTube video by any Austrian artist.

Yet Diana's and Laura's renditions aren't the first time incredible versions of Whitney Houston songs have been performed on The Voice Kids.

On the 2020 UK series, 12-year-old boy Dara McNicholl stunned viewers with a spectacular rendition of Whitney's 'I Have Nothing' for his first audition.

After Dara's incredible performance, all four judges Pixie Lott, Paloma Faith, Will.i.am and Danny Jones, were begging to have him on their team.

"You didn't miss a note. It was like crystal clear," Paloma told him.

McFly's Danny Jones added he was "lost for words because I feel like I am in the presence of something special."

In a later episode of the show 13-year-old Justine Afante gave a stunning pitch-perfect rendition of Whitney Houston's iconic 'One Moment In Time, earning herself a place in the final of the show where she would eventually be crowned the winner.

The current 2021 series of the adult The Voice UK has seen performances from not just the artists on stage, but the coaches themselves.

Sir Tom Jones in particular has wowed audiences with his impromptu renditions of popular songs, all from the comfort of his famous red chair.

On January 9, Tom Jones sang Solomon Burke's famous song 'Cry To Me' from the film Dirty Dancing and on January 16 he left viewers in tears after a tender rendition of Elvis Presley's favourite 'With These Hands'.

