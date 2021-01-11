The Voice UK: Tom Jones stuns fellow coaches with spine-tingling performance of Dirty Dancing’s ‘Cry To Me’

11 January 2021, 17:23

Tom Jones gave The Voice viewers a performance to remember on Saturday night (January 9) when he sang the famous song 'Cry To Me' from the film Dirty Dancing.
Tom Jones gave The Voice viewers a performance to remember on Saturday night (January 9) when he sang the famous song 'Cry To Me' from the film Dirty Dancing. Picture: ITV/Dirty Dancing/Great American Films Limited Partnership

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Tom Jones gave a stunning rendition of Solomon Burke's 'Cry With Me' during week two of The Voice UK's 2021 show.

Sir Tom Jones has a voice like no other.

The welsh singing star gave The Voice viewers a performance to remember on Saturday night (January 9) when he sang Solomon Burke's famous song 'Cry To Me' from the film Dirty Dancing.

See more: The 14 greatest Tom Jones songs ever, ranked

The four judges were taking a break between blind auditions when, prompted by the enthusiastic virtual audience, Tom Jones agreed to sing a song.

The four judges were taking a break between blind auditions when, prompted by the enthusiastic virtual audience, Tom Jones agreed to sing a song.
The four judges were taking a break between blind auditions when, prompted by the enthusiastic virtual audience, Tom Jones agreed to sing a song. Picture: ITV/The Voice
As the band broke into a rhythm, Tom began to belt out the lyrics to the 1961 hit as his fellow judges looked on in amazement.
As the band broke into a rhythm, Tom began to belt out the lyrics to the 1961 hit as his fellow judges looked on in amazement. Picture: ITV/The Voice
Anne-Marie was particularly moved by Tom Jones' singing and – judging by her expression – was amazed to hear such a powerful voice at such close range.
Anne-Marie was particularly moved by Tom Jones' singing and – judging by her expression – was amazed to hear such a powerful voice at such close range. Picture: ITV/The Voice

See more: What is Sir Tom Jones’ real name? The Voice UK judge makes surprising revelation

As the band broke into a rhythm, Tom began to belt out the lyrics to the 1961 hit as his fellow judges looked on in amazement.

Will.i.am, Olly Murs and new coach Anne-Marie exchanged glances as the world-famous singer gave his own take on the famous song and the audience danced along at home.

See more: Photos of Tom Jones through the years at 80: 'The women, the sex… I don’t regret anything'

Anne-Marie was particularly moved by Tom Jones' singing and – judging by her expression – was amazed to hear such a powerful voice at such close range.

ITV's 2021 series of The Voice has seen the COVID-19 pandemic bring new regulations to how to show is filmed.

See more: Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

The judges are now seated much further apart and the studio staff have been reduced to just 60% in an attempt to keep everyone as safe as possible.

Solomon Burke's song 'Cry To Me' found worldwide fame when featured in the 1989 hit movie Dirty Dancing starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey (pictured)
Solomon Burke's song 'Cry To Me' found worldwide fame when featured in the 1989 hit movie Dirty Dancing starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey (pictured). Picture: Dirty Dancing/Great American Films Limited Partnership

As seen on 2020's Britain's Got Talent, the studio audience is now virtual and coaches hugging performers is now a thing of the past.

See more: The Voice UK: Tom Jones tears up after watching surprise birthday message from Stevie Wonder

2020's series of The Voice Kids version of the show saw a plethora of talented children compete to be crowned the winner, under the increasingly difficult measures of coronavirus and social distancing.

In August, George Elliot, 10, stunned the The Voice Kids judges with a stunning performance of Queen's 'Radio Gaga' in the show's semi-final and 12-year-old Dara sang Whitney Houston's 'I Have Nothing' to a huge reaction from the judges.

See more: QUIZ: How well do you remember Dirty Dancing?

The youngest ever finalist on the show, 7-year-old Victoria Alsina, sang a beautiful rendition of Mariah Carey's 'Hero' but 2020's winner was Justine Afante, 13, who was crowned after singing flawless covers of Whitney Houston's 'One Moment In Time' and Stevie Wonder's 'Don't You Worry 'bout a Thing'.

More from The Voice

See more More from The Voice

Tom Jones tears up after Stevie Wonder message

The Voice UK: Tom Jones tears up after watching surprise birthday message from Stevie Wonder

Tom Jones

Renata Tairova, 12, Artem Kukin, 13 and Anna Avazneli, 14 were competing on season 6 of The Voice Kids Russia when they gave a staggering performance of the Bee Gees' 'Stayin' Alive'.

The Voice Kids: Trio sing jaw-dropping rendition of 'Stayin’ Alive' by the Bee Gees
Tiny Emma Cerchi, 9, stunned the judges with a beautiful rendition of Celine Dion's famous song on the fifth season of The Voice Kids France.

The Voice Kids: 9-year-old girl astounds judges with Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’
The young boy was competing on the blind audition rounds of the 2014 show when he gave an incredible performance of the Gibb brothers' 1978 hit 'Too Much Heaven.

Voice Kids: Tiny 8-year-old boy wins judges' hearts with staggering version of hit Bee Gees song
It's not everyday you sing an iconic song so well that you get a standing ovation, but that's exactly what happened to one boy when he sang 'Someone Like You' by Adele.

Voice Kids: Boy, 11, sings mesmerising version of Adele’s ‘Someone Like You’ to a standing ovation
The Story of...
Song Lists
Quizzes
Music News
Interviews

Must Read on Smooth

See more Must Read on Smooth

Gary Barlow's Smooth Sessions

Smooth Sessions: Watch Gary Barlow's exclusive free virtual gig now!
How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons

How TikTok is introducing a new generation to George Michael, Queen and other icons
1980s love songs

The 20 greatest love songs of the 1980s, ranked

Bee Gees star Barry Gibb and singing sensation Barbra Streisand were presenting a Grammy Award when the Australian sex symbol gently kissed the Funny Girl star as the world watched on.

When Barry Gibb tenderly kissed Barbra Streisand live on stage at the 1981 Grammy Awards
Naomi Aye, 12, was appearing on France's 2020 series of The Voice Kids when she gave the incredible performance of 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The Voice Kids: Girl, 12, channels Freddie Mercury with spine-tingling rendition of Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze

Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Latest TV & Film News

See more Latest TV & Film News

Martine McCutcheon

Martine McCutcheon facts: Love Actually star's age, husband, children and more revealed
David Hasselhoff is selling 100's of items of memorabilia in what is every '80s and '90s TV fan's dream auction.

David Hasselhoff is auctioning 100s of Baywatch and Knight Rider items and will deliver actual KITT car to new owner
Nick Knowles

Nick Knowles facts: DIY SOS presenter's wife, age, height and singing revealed
Lenny Henry in 2020

Lenny Henry facts: Comedian's weight loss, partner, children, age, career and more revealed

Features

Sheridan Smith

Sheridan Smith facts: Actress and singer's age, husband, baby and net worth revealed