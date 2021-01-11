The Voice UK: Tom Jones stuns fellow coaches with spine-tingling performance of Dirty Dancing’s ‘Cry To Me’

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

Tom Jones gave a stunning rendition of Solomon Burke's 'Cry With Me' during week two of The Voice UK's 2021 show.

Sir Tom Jones has a voice like no other.

The welsh singing star gave The Voice viewers a performance to remember on Saturday night (January 9) when he sang Solomon Burke's famous song 'Cry To Me' from the film Dirty Dancing.

The four judges were taking a break between blind auditions when, prompted by the enthusiastic virtual audience, Tom Jones agreed to sing a song.

As the band broke into a rhythm, Tom began to belt out the lyrics to the 1961 hit as his fellow judges looked on in amazement.

Will.i.am, Olly Murs and new coach Anne-Marie exchanged glances as the world-famous singer gave his own take on the famous song and the audience danced along at home.

Anne-Marie was particularly moved by Tom Jones' singing and – judging by her expression – was amazed to hear such a powerful voice at such close range.

ITV's 2021 series of The Voice has seen the COVID-19 pandemic bring new regulations to how to show is filmed.

The judges are now seated much further apart and the studio staff have been reduced to just 60% in an attempt to keep everyone as safe as possible.

As seen on 2020's Britain's Got Talent, the studio audience is now virtual and coaches hugging performers is now a thing of the past.

2020's series of The Voice Kids version of the show saw a plethora of talented children compete to be crowned the winner, under the increasingly difficult measures of coronavirus and social distancing.

In August, George Elliot, 10, stunned the The Voice Kids judges with a stunning performance of Queen's 'Radio Gaga' in the show's semi-final and 12-year-old Dara sang Whitney Houston's 'I Have Nothing' to a huge reaction from the judges.

The youngest ever finalist on the show, 7-year-old Victoria Alsina, sang a beautiful rendition of Mariah Carey's 'Hero' but 2020's winner was Justine Afante, 13, who was crowned after singing flawless covers of Whitney Houston's 'One Moment In Time' and Stevie Wonder's 'Don't You Worry 'bout a Thing'.