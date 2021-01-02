The Voice UK: Tom Jones tears up after watching surprise birthday message from Stevie Wonder

Tom Jones tears up after Stevie Wonder message. Picture: ITV/The Voice

By Tom Eames

Sir Tom Jones was treated to a truly beautiful moment on The Voice UK tonight (January 2), as Stevie Wonder made a surprise appearance.

As the ITV singing competition returned for a new series, coach Sir Tom Jones was shocked to see a video message from his old friend Stevie Wonder, who was on hand to wish the Welsh icon a happy belated 80th birthday.

Fellow coach will.i.am asked Tom if he'd ever sung with his hero Stevie Wonder, and he replied that he was good friends with the American icon, and that he had him on his TV show.

Will then asked for a video to be played, which showed Stevie from his home. He then performed a quick burst of 'It's Not Unusual' on his harmonica.

Stevie Wonder on The Voice. Picture: ITV/The Voice

Tom Jones on the Voice. Picture: ITV/The Voice

"I feel so very happy to congratulate you, as you celebrate 80 years on this planet," Stevie said, as Tom was clearly tearing up.

"I had the pleasure of not just meeting that person who sang that song, but meeting a new friend," he continued.

The Voice judges. Picture: ITV/The Voice

Tom Jones on the Voice. Picture: ITV/The Voice

"And I know that friendship will last for a last time. So many wonderful moments we shared. I love you with my whole heart, and I want you to promise me that you’ll do your best to give us another 80 years. Sir Tom Jones, god bless you."

Wiping away a tear, Tom said: "That’s tremendous. He’s a wonderful person, it was a pleasure to sing with him. I hope I can sing with him again sometime."

The Voice UK returned for a 10th series tonight, with Tom returning with fellow coaches will.i.am, Olly Murs and new judge Anne-Marie.