Where are the cast of Dirty Dancing now?

Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze. Picture: Dirty Dancing/Getty

Time to get those dancing shoes on...

It's been nearly 35 years since Dirty Dancing hit our screens and took the world by storm.

The low-budget movie was initially so badly received by test audiences producers considered releasing it straight to video.

After filming, Jennifer Grey recalled, "When we did it, it felt like it was so under the radar that no one was ever going to see it and we were just torturing ourselves for nothing."

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in Dirty Dancing (1987). Picture: Dirty Dancing

Luckily the initial reaction was short lived and the movie became a huge breakout success, grossing over £214 million - a far cry from the £6 million it cost to shoot.

The title track from Dirty Dancing '(I've Had) The Time Of My Life' by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes has since become one of the world's most famous pop songs and won an Oscar, Golden Globe and a Grammy Award in 1988.

Shot on location at Mountain Lake Resort, North Carolina, the story of the movie was based on screenwriter Eleanor Bergstein's experiences of summers spent in an upscale resort in the Catskills, New York - while secretly learning to 'dirty dance' at house parties after dark.

Now, it appears a movie sequel set 30 years later with Jennifer Grey returning may actually be in the works, but this is yet to be 100% confirmed.

But just where did all the guests and staff go after Kellerman's shut its doors for the season? Let's find out...

