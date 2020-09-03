The Voice Kids: 13-year-old crowned show champion with staggering Stevie Wonder song - video
3 September 2020, 09:48 | Updated: 3 September 2020, 11:01
Justine Afante was crowned the winner of the fourth series of The Voice Kids with a beautiful rendition of 'Don't You Worry Bout A Thing'.
13-year-old Justine Afante was crowned winner of The Voice Kids 2020 after a stunning version of a Stevie Wonder song.
The young teenager took to the stage with her coach Pixie Lott to perform 'Don't You Worry 'bout a Thing' as an incredible duet.
Justine's collaboration with Pixie came after she gave a pitch perfect solo performance of Beyonce's 'Listen' to the amazed judges.
Justine Afante beat other the contestants, Danny Jones' George Elliott, 11, Paloma Faith's Dara McNicholl, 13, and will.i.am's Victoria - who was the youngest ever finalist at just eight-years-old - to be crowned winner of The Voice Kids 2020.
After being announced as the winner, host Emma Willis asked her if she was okay, with Justine responding: "No I can't breathe."
A sobbing Justine then said: "They were all so good and I didn't think I was going to be the one."
Pixie Lott, who was her coach and mentor said: "I'm so so so proud of you, you've worked so hard, the proof is in the pudding, what a series and what talent.
"All the finalists are going to go on to do amazing things," the judge added.
Speaking about their daughter Justine's talents, the girl's mother said: "Justine sings all the time even in the bathroom whenever she is taking a shower," said Renea Afante.
"Sometimes I have to say to her: 'Lower it down because the neighbours will hear you' or 'It's too loud' - and sometimes I have to say: 'Stop it, you have to rest'."
Justine said being on the show had inspired her, saying: "I want to do more singing and probably make a career out of it.
"But I think singing in The Voice Kids has been a dream come true - and I don't want it to stop."
Stevie Wonder's "Don't You Worry 'bout a Thing" is a 1973 single from the star's album, Innervisions.
The song made it to number 16 on the Billboard chart and was recently praised by The Daily Telegraph as one of Stevie Wonder's best songs.
"'Don’t You Worry ‘bout a Thing' easily takes its place among the works of pure joy that the musical prodigy has effortlessly poured out throughout his career," said music critic Chris Harvey, "It sounds and feels like a burst of summer happiness."