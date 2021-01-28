When Tom Jones sang 'It's Not Unusual' with Carlton on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and it was incredible

Tom Jones has had a career spanning over 50 years an has appeared on TV shows across the world.

But none come close to being quite as iconic as the time he appeared as Carlton Banks' guardian angel on the smash hit TV series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Filmed in 1992 for an episode called 'The Alma Matter' Sir Tom Jones had a walk-on part during a dream sequence on the show and sang a special version of 'It's Not Unusual'.

The scene happens as Carlton Banks is upset that he has been rejected by Princeton University and his cousin, Will Smith, has been given a conditional offer after sailing through the interview process.

As a depressed Carlton, played by Alfonso Ribeiro, contemplates his fate, his guardian angel Tom Jones arrives to cheer him up and reassure him.

The two then break into a duet of Tom's famous hit 'It's Not Unusual' with the lyrics changed to reflect Carlton's situation and sees the actor showcase some of his character's most famous dance moves.

The classic clip from 1992 showcases Sir Tom's long 50-year career in television which sees him appear on our screens in the current 2021 series of The Voice.

The Welsh singing sensation has wowed audiences with two performances of late, both belted out while casually sitting in his coaches chair.

On January 9, Tom Jones sang Solomon Burke's famous song 'Cry To Me' from the film Dirty Dancing and on January 16 he left viewers in tears after a tender rendition of Elvis Presley's favourite 'With These Hands'.