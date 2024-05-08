Cyndi Lauper announces new documentary 'Let The Canary Sing' for Paramount+

8 May 2024, 11:42

A new documentary will deep dive into Cyndi Lauper's backstory and legacy, through archival footage and interviews with the star herself.
A new documentary will deep dive into Cyndi Lauper's backstory and legacy, through archival footage and interviews with the star herself. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Edward

She's certainly had fun throughout her career.

And what a colourful career Cyndi Lauper has had, one that will be chronicled in a brand new official documentary.

Streaming giant Paramount+ have announced the documentary titled Let The Canary Sing, which will delve into the storied life and career of the 'Time After Time' icon.

The forthcoming documentary will offer fans of Lauper's a deep dive into her backstory and legacy, through archival footage and interviews with Cyndi herself.

It will also feature interviews with friends and fellow peers such as Boy George and Patti LaBelle.

Let The Canary Sing will also cover Cyndi's dedication and impact as an activist for queer rights and allyship, as well as women's rights.

Watch the brand new trailer for Let The Canary Sing below:

Let The Canary Sing | Official Trailer | Paramount+

The official documentary and Paramount+ exclusive will also feature a soundtrack of Cyndi's biggest hits, including anthems like 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun' and 'True Colors'.

Directed by Alison Ellwood, Cyndi issued a statement coinciding with the trailer release:

"Over the years I’ve been asked to do a documentary about my life and work, but it never felt like the right time. Until now."

"When I first met Alison Ellwood, I knew right away I could trust her to tell my story honestly, which was incredibly important to me, and she succeeded in that."

Cyndi Lauper's career has been as colourful as her trademark hairstyles. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images)
The title, Let The Canary Sing, was lifted from what a judge said during a lawsuit following her time with the group Blue Angel.

Let The Canary Sing "chronicles Lauper's meteoric ascent to stardom and her profound impact on generations through her music, ever-evolving punk style, unwavering feminism and tireless advocacy."

"The documentary takes the audience on an engaging exploration of a renowned and pioneering artist who has left a remarkable legacy with her art."

It marks what is a pretty major year for Cyndi Lauper, who recently featured in the Netflix documentary, The Greatest Night in Pop, that looked back at the groundbreaking charity single 'We Are The World'.

Lauper will also perform an "exclusive greatest hits" concert at Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday 26th June - her first UK solo concert in eight years - before heading to Glastonbury Festival that weekend.

