Cyndi Lauper announces very special one-off UK show for 2024: Date, venue and tickets

25 March 2024, 11:23

Cyndi Lauper on performing every night with Rod Stewart

By Mayer Nissim

Cyndi Lauper is coming back to the Royal Albert Hall for the first time in three decades.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cyndi Lauper is coming to the UK this summer to play Glastonbury, but if you've not got a ticket for the sold-out festival then worry not.

While she's here, the iconic pop superstar will also play a very special one-off headline concert of her own, which will be her first UK show in eight years.

Cyndi plays at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday, June 26.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, March 28 at 10am, directly from the Royal Albert Hall Box Office.

“I haven’t played at the Royal Albert Hall since 1995, when I was there for my 12 Deadly Cyns tour," Lauper said.

Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi Lauper. Picture: Rebecca Miller

"I was dressed like a Queen surrounded by Queens singing 'Hey Now Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' in all my glory! I had a blast.

"And not only is the Royal Albert Hall one of the most important music venues but over 20 Suffragette rallies were held there! That makes it great for me."

Cyndi, whose last studio album was 2016's country and western covers record Detour, will draw from her incredible back catalogue at the show.

That means you can expect to hear songs like the hit singles 'Time After Time', 'True Colors' and ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun'.

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Elton John is among the Global Awards 2024 winners

The Global Awards: Elton John and Take That among winners for 2024

The Global Awards

Roisin Waters performs her mother's biggest hit

Sinead O'Connor's daughter performs stunning cover of 'Nothing Compares to U'

Chris De Burgh

Chris de Burgh announces massive 50th anniversary tour: Dates, venues and tickets

Sananda Maitreya, the artist formerly known as Terence Trent D'Arby

Terence Trent D'Arby announces first UK show in 20 years

The film entitled Back to Black will delve into Amy Winehouse's rise to stardom, iconic music, love life, and tragically early death.

Amy Winehouse biopic 'Back to Black': Release date, cast, soundtrack and more revealed

Amy Winehouse

Smooth Videos

Smooth Playlists

Smooth's All Time Top 500

Smooth Soul

Smooth Country Hot Hits

Smooth Chill Concentration

Smooth Podcast Picks

They Don't Teach This at School with Myleene Klass

Take That: This Life

RunPod with Jenni Falconer

The News Agents

Latest Features

See more Latest Features

The cast of Ghostbusters then and now

Ghostbusters: Where are the cast of the 1984 sci-fi comedy now?

TV & Film

A-Ha

A-Ha's 10 best songs ever, ranked

Song Lists

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, Idris Elba, and James Norton are all in the running to become the next 007.

Next James Bond odds: Who is the favourite actor to replace Daniel Craig?

James Bond

A video of Barry Gibb singing one of the Bee Gees greatest hits with his son Stephen and niece Samantha is a moment which will go down in music history.

When Barry Gibb invited his son and Maurice's daughter on stage for emotional revival of 'Stayin' Alive'

Barry Gibb

Céline Dion paid tribute to her fallen friends, and brought the entire audience to tears.

When Celine Dion paid emotional tribute to the Bee Gees with poignant rendition of 'Immortality'

Celine Dion

It was the first time the world saw a future superstar when Shania Twain appeared on television as a 14-year old.

When Shania Twain wowed on her TV debut as a plucky 14-year old

Shania Twain