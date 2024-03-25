Cyndi Lauper announces very special one-off UK show for 2024: Date, venue and tickets

By Mayer Nissim

Cyndi Lauper is coming back to the Royal Albert Hall for the first time in three decades.

Cyndi Lauper is coming to the UK this summer to play Glastonbury, but if you've not got a ticket for the sold-out festival then worry not.

While she's here, the iconic pop superstar will also play a very special one-off headline concert of her own, which will be her first UK show in eight years.

Cyndi plays at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall on Wednesday, June 26.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday, March 28 at 10am, directly from the Royal Albert Hall Box Office.

“I haven’t played at the Royal Albert Hall since 1995, when I was there for my 12 Deadly Cyns tour," Lauper said.

Cyndi Lauper. Picture: Rebecca Miller

"I was dressed like a Queen surrounded by Queens singing 'Hey Now Girls Just Wanna Have Fun' in all my glory! I had a blast.

"And not only is the Royal Albert Hall one of the most important music venues but over 20 Suffragette rallies were held there! That makes it great for me."

Cyndi, whose last studio album was 2016's country and western covers record Detour, will draw from her incredible back catalogue at the show.

That means you can expect to hear songs like the hit singles 'Time After Time', 'True Colors' and ‘Girls Just Want To Have Fun'.