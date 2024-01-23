Cyndi Lauper facts: Singer's age, husband, children, songs and career explained

Cyndi Lauper in 1984. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Cyndi Lauper is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and activist who rose to fame in the 1980s with her catchy pop songs and colourful style.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

She is one of the most successful and influential female artists of all time, with over 50 million records sold worldwide and numerous awards and honours, including a Grammy, an Emmy, a Tony, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Cyndi is also known for her social and humanitarian work, supporting causes such as LGBTQ+ rights, women’s rights, and HIV/AIDS awareness.