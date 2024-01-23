Cyndi Lauper facts: Singer's age, husband, children, songs and career explained
23 January 2024, 17:36
Cyndi Lauper is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and activist who rose to fame in the 1980s with her catchy pop songs and colourful style.
Listen to this article
She is one of the most successful and influential female artists of all time, with over 50 million records sold worldwide and numerous awards and honours, including a Grammy, an Emmy, a Tony, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
- Watch Cyndi Lauper and Kelly Clarkson perform surprise ‘True Colours’ duet
- The Story of... 'Time After Time' by Cyndi Lauper
Cyndi is also known for her social and humanitarian work, supporting causes such as LGBTQ+ rights, women’s rights, and HIV/AIDS awareness.
-
How old is Cyndi Lauper and where is she from?
Real name Cynthia Lauper, Cyndi Lauper is 70 years old as of 2024. She was born on June 22, 1953, in Brooklyn, New York. She grew up in Queens, New York.
Cyndi Lauper’s parents are Fred Lauper Sr and Catrine Gallo-Lauper. Her father left the family when she was five years old, and her mother remarried and divorced again, and died in 2022.
Cyndi has two siblings: an older sister named Ellen Lauper, who is an acupuncturist and herbalist in Los Angeles, and a younger brother named Fred Lauper Jr.
-
How did she get her start in music?
Cyndi Lauper started her music career in 1977, when she formed a rockabilly band called Blue Angel with John Turi.
They released one album in 1980, but it was not a commercial success.
Lauper then pursued a solo career and signed with Portrait Records in 1983. Her debut album, She’s So Unusual, was a huge hit and made her a pop icon.
-
What are her most famous songs?
Cyndi Lauper - Girls Just Want To Have Fun (Official Video)
Cyndi Lauper has many famous songs that showcase her talent and style. Some of her most popular songs are:
- Girls Just Want to Have Fun: This is an iconic anthem that celebrates the spirit of independence and joy. It was released in 1983 and became Cyndi’s first major hit.
- Time After Time: This is a timeless ballad known for its emotional depth and beautiful melody. It was released in 1984 and became one of her signature songs.
- True Colors: This is a powerful and emotionally resonant song that celebrates authenticity and inner strength. It was released in 1986 and became a symbol of acceptance and embracing one’s true self.
- She Bop: This is an upbeat and fun song known for its catchy tune and playful lyrics. It was released in 1984 and celebrates self-expression and pleasure.
- I Drove All Night: This is a passionate and haunting love song known for its powerful vocals and driving rhythm. It was released in 1989 and portrays a sense of urgency and determination in pursuing love.
-
Who is Cyndi Lauper's husband and does she have kids?
Cyndi Lauper’s husband is David Thornton, an American actor who has appeared in films such as Home Alone 3 and John Q.
They met on the set of the 1991 film Off and Running and got married on November 24, 1991.
They have one son together, named Declyn Wallace Thornton Lauper123, who was born on November 19, 1997.
He is also a musician who goes by the name Dex Lauper and has released songs on SoundCloud.