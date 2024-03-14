Glastonbury Festival 2024: Lineup, headliners, legends slot, dates and re-sale tickets revealed

By Thomas Edward

The world's greatest celebration of music is on the horizon.

Glastonbury Festival is heading our way again soon, with the lineup for the 2024 edition recently being revealed.

Each year the festival sells out in a matter of minutes, with millions of prospective festival-goers from around the world scrambling to get their tickets.

Safe to say, tickets are already sold out, so if you're here to see how to get tickets then you'll be disappointed. There is a small opportunity to snatch up re-sale tickets, but we'll explain that a bit later.

There's so much demand to get to the hallowed leylines on Worthy Farm, that there's not even a sniff of a lineup before tickets go on sale, only releasing the roster of artists a few months before the festival takes place.

So, who will headline? Who will perform in the legend's slot? Who else will be there? When does it take place?

Here's all you need to know about Glastonbury Festival in 2024:

Who is headlining Glastonbury Festival 2024?

Coldplay will headline Glastonbury Festival for a fifth time. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/WireImage). Picture: Getty

The three headliners who will take to the Pyramid Stage in 2024 are pop phenomenon Dua Lipa, soft rock mainstays Coldplay, and R&B sensation SZA.

For Dua and SZA it'll be the first time they've headlined the festival, but for Coldplay it'll be the fifth time at the festival's summit in just over twenty years.

Who will perform on the legend's slot this year?

Shania Twain is this year's Glastonbury legend. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation). Picture: Getty

The 'Queen of Country Pop' Shania Twain will perform on this year's legend's slot: "Let's go girls!"

Talking about the privilege of performing to nearly 200,000 people on the Sunday of the festival, Shania said it was the "honour of my life".

After the initial lineup was announced, Shania took to Twitter/X account to and gushed it was "another jewel in [her] crown".

"I feel so honoured and so excited about this one!," she continued. "Thinking about what to wear already and tell me, what should we sing together?! Let’s make history with this ultimate dream performance!!"

In a follow-up post, she joked: "Has anyone got a tent I can borrow at the end of June??"

Who else will be performing at Glastonbury Festival 2024?

Cyndi Lauper will perform on the Pyramid Stage. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images,). Picture: Getty

As per usual with every lineup that descends on Glastonbury Festival each summer, there will be a multi-genre smorgasbord of artists lighting up the many stages on Worthy Farm.

There are bonafide pop legends including the likes of Cyndi Lauper, Paloma Faith, Paul Heaton, Dexys, and Jessie Ware.

Contemporary soul stars like Jungle, James Blake, Black Pumas, Michael Kiwanuka, Janelle Monae, Brittany Howard, and Sampha will soothe any sore hangover heads.

Of course, it wouldn't be Glastonbury Festival without its famous roster of dance acts either, which include LCD Soundsystem, Orbital, Disclosure, Bonobo, Justice, and Jamie xx.

How do I get re-sale tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2024?

Revellers watching Elton John's legendary headline performance last year. (Photo by Anna Barclay/Getty Images). Picture: Getty

Those who were fortunate enough to secure Glastonbury Festival tickets in late 2023 that can no longer go or no longer need them will return them for re-sale.

However, there won't be a huge amount of tickets made available when the re-sale date is confirmed, which usually takes place in April ahead of the festival.

If you've never attended Glastonbury Festival, or haven't for many years, you'll have to register for ticket sales here: Register for Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury 2024 tickets will cost £355 + £5 booking fee, with the full balance needing to be paid if you secure a re-sale ticket in April 2024.

When does Glastonbury Festival 2024 take place?

Elton John - Rocket Man (Glastonbury 2023)

Glastonbury organisers have confirmed that the festival will take place from Wednesday 26th - Sunday 30th June 2024.