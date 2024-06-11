James Blake facts: Singer and producer's age, girlfriend, family and career explained

Sprite Limelight Trailer feat. James Blake

By Mayer Nissim

The award-winning James Blake is the maestro of "late-night music for the digital age".

Whether alone or with some very special collaborators, James Blake has released some remarkable music

He's scored a clutch of top ten albums since breaking through back in 2010, and has worked with everyone from Beyoncé and SZA to Rosalía, Chance the Rapper and Bon Iver.

In that time he's also been a favourite of the gossip mags for a couple of high-profile romantic relationships.

But how much do you know about James Blake and his back catalogue?

Read on for some fast facts.

Where did James Blake grow up and how old is he?

James Blake in concert in 2023. Picture: Getty Images

James Blake Litherland was born in Enfield on September 26, 1988.

He celebrated his 35th birthday in 2023.

He went to a local primary school Grange Park in Winchmore Hill, before going on to The Latymer School in Edmonton.

How did James Blake get into music?

James Blake - Retrograde

Blake grew up in a musical household, being the only son of musician James Litherland.

Litherland was a singer and guitarist who stacked up the credits in the 1960s and 1970s with Colosseum, Mogul Thrash, John Baldry, Leo Sayer and Bandit, as well as extensive session work and,

In fact, one of Blake's earliest songs 'The Wilhelm Scream' was essentially a reworking/re-interpretation of his dad's 'Where To Turn'.

Blake learned the piano as a child, and actually earned a degree in Popular Music at Goldsmiths at the University of London.

"I made a few records in the second year of my popular music degree at uni," Blake told the Daily Telegraph.

"I ended up submitting my Klavierwerke EP as a final piece for my second-year composition assignment. I got pretty close to full marks – I think it was something like 80, which was enough to get me a first."

It was when he was at university that he hosted some Bass Society music nights together with his friends, with major acts like Skream and Benga putting in appearances.

"Not many people came to the night and we never really made any money for ourselves or the university, but it was a good way of learning that being a promoter is a nightmare and that I didn’t want to do it again," he said.

What massive artists has James Blake collaborated with?

Rosalia and James Blake in concert. Picture: Getty Images

While he's more than capable of releasing remarkable music as a one-man band, James Blake isn't averse to working with some top talent also.

A skim through his back catalogue reveals collaborations with Bon Iver, Chance the Rapper, Vince Staples, Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, Future, Travis Scott, Rosalía, Labrinth, Jay-Z, Slowthai, Beyoncé, Anderson Paak, Travis Scott, Kid Cudi, Philip Bailey, Stevie Wonder, Dave, André 3000, Frank Ocean and many, many more.

He even recorded a full album called Bad Cameo with rapper Lil Yachty.

What are James Blake's biggest songs?

Forward

With and without his hook-ups, James Blake's biggest songs include:

Limit to Your Love

The Wilhelm Scream

CMYK

Retrograde

Life Round Here

I Need a Forest Fire

King's Dead

Mile High

Say What You Will

(Pick Me Up) Euphoria

Big Hammer

Feel Away

Forward

Bloody Waters

Where's the Catch?

Til Further Notice

What awards has James Blake won?

James Blake attends the Barclaycard Mercury Prize 2013. Picture: Getty Images

James Blake has long been a critical darling and has picked up a number of awards over the years.

One of the most high profile is probably one of his first: The Mercury Music Prize for his second album Overgrown in 2013.

The judges described the album as "late-night music for the digital age" and "an inventive, poignant and poetic record of great beauty."

James Blake - Limit To Your Love

He also won the Ivor Novello Award for Best Contemporary Song for 'Retrograde' the following year.

In 2019, his 'King's Dead' collaboration with Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and Future for Black Panther won the Grammy for Best Rap Performance.

He notched up another Grammy in 2024 as one of the many songwriters on 'Scientists & Engineers', by Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane.

Is James Blake married?

James Blake isn't currently married as of 2024, but has been in a long-term relationship with actress and TV presenter Jameela Jamil since 2015.

He previously dated guitarist/singer Theresa Wayman from the indie band Warpaint, with their relationship inspiring his Overgrown album.