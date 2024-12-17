Aphex Twin releases surprise new 38-track album of rare material

Aphex Twin in concert. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

You can stop scouring the record fairs with this handy Aphex Twin compilation.

Whether he's working as his Aphex Twin persona or otherwise, Richard D James seems to flit between years away and bursts of incredible activity.

His sixth and most recent studio album as Aphex was 2014's Syro, itself coming over a decade after 2001's Drukqs.

His last major release came earlier this year with the expanded 3CD version of his classic Selected Ambient Works II album, originally released back in 1994

That doesn't mean he's not been keeping busy in the studio. Last year saw the release of the Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 EP. Beyond that, it's just been a little harder to get hold of what he's recorded.

Over the last eight years or so, much of his new Aphex Twin material has been released on vinyl available only on the merchandise stalls at his live shows and DJ sets

Aphex Twin - Selected Ambient Works Volume II (Expanded Edition) (Full Album)

For those of us not able to go to all the gigs or scour Discogs and record fairs, he has finally put out a compilation of this material.

The surprise-released Aphex Twin’s From The Merch Desk (2016-2023) collects these 38 tracks together for the first time.

The running order for collection, which is available to stream now, even lets you know which gig the recording was originally available at.

Richard D James aka the Aphex Twin. Picture: Getty Images

The full tracklisting is as follows: