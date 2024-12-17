Aphex Twin releases surprise new 38-track album of rare material
17 December 2024, 11:18
You can stop scouring the record fairs with this handy Aphex Twin compilation.
Whether he's working as his Aphex Twin persona or otherwise, Richard D James seems to flit between years away and bursts of incredible activity.
His sixth and most recent studio album as Aphex was 2014's Syro, itself coming over a decade after 2001's Drukqs.
His last major release came earlier this year with the expanded 3CD version of his classic Selected Ambient Works II album, originally released back in 1994
That doesn't mean he's not been keeping busy in the studio. Last year saw the release of the Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / in a room7 F760 EP. Beyond that, it's just been a little harder to get hold of what he's recorded.
Over the last eight years or so, much of his new Aphex Twin material has been released on vinyl available only on the merchandise stalls at his live shows and DJ sets
Aphex Twin - Selected Ambient Works Volume II (Expanded Edition) (Full Album)
For those of us not able to go to all the gigs or scour Discogs and record fairs, he has finally put out a compilation of this material.
The surprise-released Aphex Twin’s From The Merch Desk (2016-2023) collects these 38 tracks together for the first time.
The running order for collection, which is available to stream now, even lets you know which gig the recording was originally available at.
The full tracklisting is as follows:
- no stillson 6 cirk [Houston, TX 12.17.16]
- no stillson 6 cirk mix2 [Houston, TX 12.17.16]
- 42DIMENSIT3 e3 [London 03.06.17]
- MT1T1 bedroom microtune [London 03.06.17]
- T18A pole1 [London 03.06.17]
- T03 delta t [London 03.06.17]
- em2500 M253X [London 03.06.17]
- T23 441 [London 03.06.17]
- 42DIMENSIT10 [London 03.06.17]
- T20A ede 441 [London 03.06.17]
- MT1T2 olpedroom [London 03.06.17]
- T47 smodge [London 03.06.17]
- sk8 littletune HS-PC202 [London 03.06.17]
- T13 Quadraverbia N+3 [London 03.06.17]
- T16.5 MADMA with nastya [London 03.06.17]
- T17 Phase out +3 [London 03.06.17]
- 15T63 neotek 2h949 +3 [bonus beats] [London 03.06.17]
- T08 dx1+5 [London 03.06.17]
- T69T07 stasspa+3 [London 03.06.17]
- T05 tx16w marion MT***,e [sketches] [London 03.06.17]
- T46 se70 rinseout2 [sketches] [London 03.06.17]
- ZT01 [sketch1] [London 03.06.17]
- 21TXT1+4 ds8 flngchrods[sketch0.1b] [London 03.06.17]
- Spiral Staircase (AFX Remix) [London 14.09.2019]
- 4x Atlantis Take 1 [London 14.09.2019]
- Nightmail [London 14.09.2019]
- Soundlab20 [London 14.09.2019]
- pretend analog extmix 2b,e2,ru [Manchester 20.09.2019]
- rozzboxv2mam+4 [Manchester 20.09.2019]
- umil 25-01 [Manchester 20.09.2019]
- midi pipe2c edit, +3 [Manchester 20.09.2019]
- rfc pt8 [Barcelona 16.06.2023]
- afxfm e [Barcelona 16.06.2023]
- korg funk5 [London 19.08.2023]
- korg 1b ru,ec,e [London 19.08.2023]
- SOOG e [London 19.08.2023]
- body pads [London 19.08.2023]
- dgitne tst1e [London 19.08.2023]