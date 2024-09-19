Jamie xx reunites with The xx bandmates for new single 'Waited All Night'

The xx together in 2017. Picture: Getty Images

By Mayer Nissim

Jamie xx calls on some help as he preps his second solo album.

Jamie xx releases his second studio album In Waves this week after four long years of recording.

The album is packed with big-name special guests, including Honey Dijon, The Avalanches and Robyn, but the one collaboration we're most looking forward to has just been unveiled.

Released today, 'Waited All Night' sees Jamie reunite with his xx bandmates Romy and Oliver Sim.

It's actually the first time all three members of The xx have appeared together on record since way back in 2017, when they released their third album I See You.

"Thank you to my two best friends and musical siblings, Oliver and Romy," said Jamie xx.

Jamie xx - Waited All Night (ft. Romy & Oliver Sim)

"It's wonderful to have the gang back together, working in new ways, working out new lives, I wouldn’t be here without them."

In a joint statement, Romy and Sim added: "We've loved collaborating on our recent solo projects but it's been a while since the three of us came together on one track.

"We're so pleased that this was the place we met up again. Proud to play a small part in this long awaited, brilliant album. We're your biggest fans Jamie."