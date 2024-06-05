Jamie xx announces In Waves – his first solo album in nearly a decade

The xx - Night + Day in Bilbao – trailer

By Mayer Nissim

"I wanted to make something fun, joyful and introspective all at once."

Jamie xx has announced the release of his first solo studio album in almost a decade.

The xx man's last record was 2015's In Colour, which reached number 3 in the charts and featured the singles 'Loud Places', 'Gosh' and 'I Know There's Gonna Be (Good Times)'.

"My new album, In Waves will be out on September 20th. I am so unbelievably happy," said Jamie xx on Instagram.

"It’s been a while… and a lot has happened in that time. Ups and downs, growing up, figuring stuff out and then forgetting it all many times over.

"Life changing events and world changing events. These waves that we have all experienced together and alone."

He added: "I wanted to make something fun, joyful and introspective all at once. The best moments on a dance floor are usually that for me.

"I can’t wait to share it with you. Love Jamie xx"

The announcement of the album coincides with the release of new single 'Treat Each Other Right', which is available to stream now.

Jamie xx - Treat Each Other Right

It follows the release of the album's first teaser 'Baddy on the Floor' (featuring Honey Dijon), which came out earlier this year.

Since the release of In Colour, Jamie released the album I See You as part of The xx. He also contributed to his bandmates' solo albums, producing Oliver Sim's Hideous Bastard and co-producing Romy's Mid Air.

Jamie has also released a string of non-album singles, including 'Idontknow', 'Let's Do It Again', 'Kill Dem' and It's So Good'.