London Grammar revealed as LIDO Festival headliners: Tickets, dates and more

28 January 2025, 12:47

London Grammar's Hannah Reid singing and a poster for London Grammar's day at LIDO Festival 2025.
London Grammar will headline the inaugural LIDO Festival in 2025. Picture: Getty/LIDO Festival

By Hannah Watkin

The ‘Strong’ singers will headline a date at the new London-based festival this summer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

London Grammar have been announced as another of the headline acts at the inaugural LIDO Festival.

Trio Hannah Reid, Dan Rothman and Dominic ‘Dot’ Major will be the lead performers at the Victoria Park, London-based festival on Sunday, June 15.

London Grammar’s headline status at the festival follows the band’s release of their fourth album, The Greatest Love, in September 2024.

LIDO festival aims to give audiences a programme of music chosen entirely by its headliners.

London Grammar have therefore been able to bring their own favourite artists and collaborators to the stage to perform on their headline day, and are also being given control over their day’s artwork and stage design.

Joining London Grammar for their festival show will be BRIT Rising Star Award winner Celeste, Irish star Roísín Murphy, up-and-coming R&B star Pip Millett, and American DJ and producer The Blessed Madonna.

Wasia Project, Maverick Sabre, Neil Frances present Club NF, Dan Whitlam, Holly Walker, and Clementine Douglas will all also be performing.

London Grammar - Wasting My Young Years [Official Video]

Other headliners announced for LIDO Festival so far include Charli xcx, Jamie xx and OUTBREAK Fest.

Taking place across ten days on the historic Lido Field in Tower Hamlets this summer, LIDO Festival aims to become a beloved fan-first festival which brings globally loved artists to the heart of East London.

As well as coordinating great music, LIDO Festival are also committed to being a sustainable festival, and to engaging positively with the local community during its ten-day run.

Tickets for London Grammar at LIDO Festival will go on sale at 10am GMT on Friday. January 31. An artist presale will go live at the same time on January 29, and a LIDO Festival presale will go live on January 30.

Fans can sign up for the London Grammar LIDO Festival pre-sale here: lidofestival.co.uk/london-grammar-signup

London Grammar – Californian Soil live stream trailer

