Coldplay and London Grammar perform stunning duet of 'Let Somebody Go'

London Grammar and Coldplay team up. Picture: Instagram/London Grammar/Coldplay

By Tom Eames

London Grammar teamed up with Coldplay for a fantastic collaboration while on tour this week.

Coldplay invited London Grammar singer Hannah Reid onstage for a performance of their song, ‘Let Somebody Go‘, which features Selena Gomez on the single version.

The duet occurred on Sunday (July 10) at the band’s Berlin Olympiastadion show.

Coldplay are currently heading out on an “eco-friendly” world tour, with London Grammar supporting them on select dates.

Footage shows Hannah entering the stage before singing a verse of the song, which appears on Coldplay’s 2021 album Music Of The Spheres.

Watch the performance below:

Hannah Reid has said Coldplay are "the reason" that she sings in the first place.

London Grammar consists of Dominic 'Dot' Major and Dan Rothman, and have been one of the leading indie pop and electronica bands over the past 10 years.

"It sounds really cheesy but it really is a dream come true," she told BANG Showbiz. "One of the first CDs I bought was Coldplay when I was 10 years old so my 10-year-old self just can’t believe that we’re getting to support not only the biggest and best band in the world but the band who are probably the reason that I sing.

"There are obviously lots of singers who have influenced me but I just remember learning some of their songs on the piano and so for me it was like a really big deal."